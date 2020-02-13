Here’s how we know Kail Lowry is definitely considering baby number 5 already

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant and expecting her fourth son.

She shared the news earlier this week as she finally confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for a few weeks.

But with the pregnancy news came the realization that Kailyn’s dream for a baby girl isn’t happening this year.

Lowry really wants a baby girl, but she may have to wait a little while longer before it becomes a reality.

Kailyn Lowry still wants a baby girl

As it appears, four children aren’t too much for Kailyn. On Instagram, Lowry posted an update, asking fans to help her come up with some baby names.

She’s particular about her baby names, and it took her weeks to name Lux when he was born.

That’s when fans started asking her about the girl name she’s been holding on to for years.

“Can you tell us this girl’s name you’ve been harboring forever?” one follower asked her, to which Kailyn replied, “Lol no. One day, I may be able to use it.”

Her followers provided several suggestions for a boy, including Lennon, Keith, Winston and Leo. On Twitter, Kailyn continued the conversation, revealing that many of the names she liked were already popular with so many other kids with whom hers will go to school.

It’s so hard choosing a name for your child when your kids are in school & you know someone with every name you like 🥴😂 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

One person said that Maddox appeared to work well with Lux, but that name was too popular for Kailyn.

It’s too popular now 🥴 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

Others chimed in with suggestions and others with criticism, saying that a popular name was fine. It came down to what she would like at the end of the day.

One person suggested Elijah, but when someone confused it with Eli, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s son, Kailyn clarified the name. It appears she isn’t going with Elijah.

Their son is Eli lol not Elijah — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

Kailyn Lowry may need to get a sperm donor for a girl

When Kailyn announced earlier this week that she was expecting another boy, fans weren’t surprised. Kailyn has revealed that she’s a proud mom of boys, but that she really does want a girl one day.

The fourth pregnancy was not the charm.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, it’s possible Kailyn is still pursuing a baby girl because she really wants a girl. However, since her partners always appear to produce boys, she may need to get a sperm donor or get fertility treatments to have a girl.

At the present time, she has not revealed any plans about a fifth child, but it’s not off the table.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.