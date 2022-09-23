Here’s how The Bachelorette finale spoiled Gabby Windey’s engagement 

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia concluded their journey as co-leads on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 ended with two very different conclusions for co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and Gabby’s ending was spoiled for observant viewers earlier in the finale.

Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer and was revealed to still be with him at the end of the finale.

However, during Rachel’s finale segment, viewers were clued into Gabby still being engaged to Erich.

On After the Final Rose, the results of Rachel Recchia’s journey were aired first.

Viewers learned that she ended up calling off her engagement with Tino Franco after he cheated on her.

Before filming a confrontation with Tino, Rachel met up with Gabby, and, during their meeting, viewers were spoiled on how Gabby’s journey ended due to what she was wearing.

The Bachelorette viewers spot Gabby Windey’s engagement ring spoiler

Gabby showed up to offer Rachel some support as she grappled with the fact that Tino had cheated on her shortly after getting engaged.

Gabby wore a cute and casual white tank and jeans for the meet-up, but her accessories provided a spoiler.

A fan shared a video of their screen as Gabby spoke and placed her hand on her face.

A large diamond engagement ring appeared on Gabby’s finger during the scene.

The problem was that Erich’s proposal hadn’t yet been aired, so the ring provided a significant spoiler, as fans didn’t know whether Gabby and Erich got engaged and remained engaged until that point.

A Bachelor fan page shared the scene of Gabby wearing her ring, writing, “Bachelor nation showing Gabby with her ring before her proposal smh,” and adding “Laziest production team in television history.”

Gabby Windey was ‘pretty much devastated’ by Erich Schwer’s blackface scandal

While Gabby and Erich found their love story at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, it didn’t come without controversy.

Erich’s past came back to haunt him twice, as his ex exposed text messages suggesting he only went on The Bachelorette for clout and opportunities, and worse, a yearbook photo of him wearing blackface as Jimi Hendrix resurfaced.

The Bachelorette franchise chose only to confront Erich’s ex drama and leaked texts rather than also address Erich’s blackface photo.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gabby later spoke about Erich’s blackface scandal.

Gabby admitted she was incredibly shocked when she learned of the photo at the same time as the public.

Gabby shared feeling devastated but also expressed that she and Erich had tough conversations, which strengthened their communication and helped them continue to move forward as a couple.

Now, Gabby and Erich are navigating life as an engaged couple in the public eye, and time will tell if the two make it down the altar.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.