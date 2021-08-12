Here’s all the shiny details about Katie Thurston’s engagement ring

Blake Moynes gives Katie Thurston some serious bling when proposing. Pic credit: ABC

Yet another season of The Bachelorette has ended in an engagement which means the world got to witness another stunning Neil Lane ring.

The detailed design of the engagement ring that Blake Moynes chose for Katie Thurston has loads of meaning behind it and really reflects Blake and Katie’s relationship according to the famed jeweler Neil Lane.

Katie Thurston’s ring features over 90 diamonds

Katie’s romantic 3-carat ring is platinum and the oval-shaped diamond is set within a crown motif.

What makes the ring particularly special is that the ring includes a halo of 90 smaller diamonds.

Neil Lane explained the significance of the diamond-filled halo by saying, “The halo is hidden so you don’t see it from the top. It’s a lot like their relationship – about taking a risk and the beauty of hidden details. A lot of it is on the surface at first, but there is so much more than meets the eye. It has a lot of meaning and a lot of detail. So it’s not just a gem on her finger. It means so much more.”

In a way, the hidden halo is almost a symbol of how Blake arrived late on Katie’s journey and she didn’t see him coming but, once they met, they felt their chemistry was instant and eventually fell in love.

Katie thinks Blake picked out the perfect ring

During the heated finale of The Bachelorette, Blake and Katie told each other they loved one another, but late Blake’s nerves started to overtake him while faced with selecting an engagement ring for Katie.

The Bachelorette cohost, Tayshia Adams, had to talk Blake down as he stared down at all the rings, which he said made the reality and the weight of proposing so much more real for him.

Eventually, Blake did land on a ring and, according to Neil Lane, Blake chose Katie’s ring because he loved the shape of the stone and he felt the ring was romantic and elegant just like his fiancé Katie.

Katie was elated when Blake proposed and expressed that Blake picked out the perfect ring because it really fits her personality.

Katie shared that she was especially impressed with Blake’s ring choice because they had never previously discussed the type of ring Katie would want, and yet Blake still managed to pick out the ring of Katie’s dreams.

Now that Katie and Blake have reached this engagement milestone, time will tell if they will also make it down the altar and stay together long enough for Katie to keep her gorgeous and meaningful ring.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.