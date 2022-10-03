Here’s a look at the Teen Mom castmates’ formal looks from Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ wedding

Here’s a look at the Teen Mom stars’ gowns for Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

The ladies from the Teen Mom franchise got into full glam last week to attend Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis‘ wedding.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cheyenne and Zach tied the knot on Thursday, September 29.

The upscale black-tie affair was hosted at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Cheyenne invited most of the moms (and dads) from the Teen Mom franchise to her and Zach’s swanky occasion, and several were in attendance for the special day.

Among the cast members who showed up and abided by the formal dress code were Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Leah Messer and her fiance Jaylan Mobley, and Jade Cline and her fiance Sean Austin. Cheyenne and Zach required that men wear tuxedos and women wear floor-length dresses.

Looking glamorous, but not to outdo the bride, Maci, Catelynn, Leah, and Jade shared some pics from the event on their Instagrams, showing off their elegant attire.

Teen Mom stars show off their glam looks for Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ wedding

Maci opted for an emerald green gown with spaghetti straps and a square, halter neckline for her wedding guest look. The bottom half of Maci’s dress featured a high-low effect, going short in the front and longer in the back, and she paired her look with black heels.

The 31-year-old mom of three wore her strawberry blonde hair in an elegant updo with a few face-framing pieces left loose and kept her jewelry minimal. Taylor looked dapper in his matching green suede suit, which he paired with a black shirt, pants, and shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cheyenne’s former Teen Mom OG castmate Catelynn opted for black for her attire, going with a high-low dress with a plunging V-neck and flutter sleeves. Catelynn paired her dress with strappy black heels and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a statement necklace, parting her purple hair on the side and sporting side-swept bangs.

Tyler matched his wife in head-to-toe black, donning a suit and vest with black shoes that included silver embellishments across the top.

Teen Mom castmates adhered to the black-tie dress code

Newly engaged Leah rocked a sleeveless, patterned black and silver gown with a plunging V-neckline and some fun feathery material. The newly-brunette beauty wore her extra-long, waist-length hair down and parted in the middle, accessorizing with dangle earrings, a watch, and her sparkler on her left ring finger, courtesy of Jaylan.

For his part, Jaylan looked dapper in a simple black suit with a bowtie and added black-framed glasses and patent leather shoes to complete his look.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jade sported a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit and floral applique and wore her hair half-up for the fancy soiree. Her fiance Sean opted for all black, adding a pair of Vans to keep his look a bit less formal.

Cheyenne and Zach’s over-the-top nuptials were ones for the books, between their multicourse reception, the ring bearers riding in miniature Lamborghinis, and Zach sending 50 dozen white roses to Cheyenne’s bridal suite ahead of saying “I do.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.