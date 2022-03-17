Here are the Bachelor Nation stars that attended The Bachelor finale  

Several Bachelor Nation stars sat in The Bachelor Season 26 finale audience. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars from Clayton Echard’s season and season’s past made an appearance during part two of The Bachelor Season 26 finale.

Unlike part one of The Bachelor finale, the Bachelor Nation stars at part two remained in the audience rather than offering up their thoughts on the stage for a live panel.

However, the stars still caught viewers’ attention as the assigned seating made some interesting pairings.

Here are the Bachelor Nation stars spotted in the audience for Clayton Echard’s final episode.

Serene Russell brings her beloved brother Roland to The Bachelor finale

Serene Russell showed up to support her fellow The Bachelor Season 26 castmates, and she brought her brother, Roland, as a special guest.

Roland made a positive impression on viewers during Serene and Clayton’s hometown visit, with some fans even wishing he was the Bachelor over Clayton.

Serene shared photos with Roland at the finale.

In one photo, the pair snapped a selfie while sitting in the audience.

In another photo, Serene and Roland’s outfits were on display backstage. Roland wore a fitted white tee and navy pants with a brown belt. Serene glowed in a black mini dress and strappy black heels.

Serene expressed love for her brother in the photo, writing, “thanks for your endless support @russellmania___.”

Genevieve Parisi, Aaron Clancy, and James Bonsall attend The Bachelor finale

Genevieve Parisi was also in the audience for the finale, and Serene also shared a photo with her backstage. Genevieve wore a light pink off-the-shoulder-dress and heels.

Along with the photo, Serene wrote, “reunited and it feels so good.”

Bachelor in Paradise besties Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall attended the finale and wore matching suits.

Interestingly, Genevieve was sitting next to Aaron after Shanae spread rumors about the two being intimate.

However, Genevieve and Aaron denied the rumors about sleeping together and clarified that their seating at the finale was assigned and not by choice.

Controversial Bachelor Nation stars Shanae Ankney and Demi Burnett sit together

Two of Bachelor Nation’s most notorious pot stirrers, Shanae and Demi, were spotted together at The Bachelor finale, revealing they met for the first time in the audience.

It appears Shanae and Demi hit it off as Demi shared that the two made plans to meet up and discuss mental health and accountability.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Deandra Kanu and Maurissa Gunn also appeared in the audience.

The Bachelor Season 26 certainly included a star-studded audience.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.