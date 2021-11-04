Here are some of the top opinions on the most talked-about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast

There are a few The Other Way critics’ opinions that stand out about the most-talked-about cast members. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are known to be some of the most opinionated reality TV fans and often take to social media to express how they feel about the cast, storylines, and drama that they see on their screens.

This season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has garnered a lot of criticism and support from viewers who have been there for all the drama in each episode.

With that said, some opinions stand out more than others about particular situations and cast members that have taken the forefront of The Other Way gossip.

There are top opinions from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers about Ariela Wienberg, Steven Johnston, and Jenny Slatten

There are certain subjective notions from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics that are widely discussed about the cast, specifically Ariela Wienberg, Steven Johnston, and Jenny Slatten.

The tweets presented are the ones that got a lot of likes and support for saying what many critics were thinking.

A tweet about Ariela speaking to her sister Kristen and getting criticism on her lifestyle in Ethiopia was brought up. To that end, this critic also brought up the fact that Ariela has not had a job in a long time and has a nanny in Ethiopia that her parents pay for.

They tweeted, “I’m sorry what direction does this jobless woman whose parents hired a nanny for have exactly?”

In a tweet regarding Jenny’s situation, one critic spoke to the predicament Jenny is in with Sumit’s parents. She has been forced to live with them and try and learn from Sadhna even though she is a much older woman and not feeling well at one point.

Many viewers think Sadhna is out to get Jenny and feel bad for what Jenny has to put up with.

They joked, “Somebody call the US embassy in India so they can go get Jenny out that house, she’s in danger.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Jenny laying sick in bed.

Regarding Steven, many viewers find him to be hypocritical and creepy and one critic summed up what they think the general feeling on him is.

They remarked, “people say that americans cant agree on anything these days but i think we can all agree that steven is a weirdo.”

There was a popular tweet about Steven Johnston. Pic credit: @nola_creole/Twitter

There is still a lot of drama left to be seen on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Now that Steven proposed to Alina viewers need to find out if things will continue down a happy route or if Steven’s transgressions will continue to be a problem.

Viewers need to find out whether Jenny’s efforts with Sumit’s mom will pay off or if she will be stuck in the same place she has been in, unmarried to Sumit with the threat of having to leave India.

With Ariela’s relationship with Biniyam on the rocks, viewers need to see what Biniyam will decide about his future with Ari and his son.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.