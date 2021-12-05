Heather Dubrow takes aim at Kelly Dodd on WWHL after Real Housewives of Orange County premiere

Heather Dubrow doesn’t have any regrets about how she dealt with former co-star Kelly Dodd. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is underway and after the massive shakeup of last season, the cast desperately needed new life breathed into it. And it seems that part of that resurgence is coming from returning Housewife Heather Dubrow who is bringing all the wit and charm that RHOC fans love back with her.

After the Season 16 RHOC premiere, Heather joined Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live. And what would an appearance on WWHL be without a bit of fun in the form of a game?

Thankfully, Heather was on board to get down and dirty with answering some hard-hitting questions, including if she’d change anything about the interaction with former RHOC star Kelly Dodd where Heather referred to her as trash.

Heather Dubrow reveals if she regrets the way she spoke to former co-star Kelly Dodd

During her interview with Andy, Heather touched on plenty of topics. But Andy amped it up to rapid-fire questioning when he had Heather take part in a game called Do You Regret It?!

Andy then had Heather take a walk down memory lane by bringing up past situations that some found to be controversial. All Heather had to do was tell Andy (and the audience) if she regretted her part in the varying scenarios.

One, in particular, stood out.

“Do you regret calling Kelly Dodd trash to her face while in the Sprinter to the Ireland airport?” Andy questioned.

Heather didn’t skip a beat in her response and the look on her face said it all.

“No,” she responded as she shook her head.

Longtime RHOC fans will recall the Ireland debacle all the way back in Season 11 when Kelly and Heather went head-to-head after Kelly accused her RHOC castmates of attacking her.

When Kelly shot back to Heather’s initial claims that she was “trash” she attempted to throw the same insult in Heather’s direction — and Heather wasn’t having it.

“Nothing you will say will hurt me because you are trash,” Heather said sarcastically.

Heather’s return spells plenty of drama for RHOC co-star Shannon Beador

Although RHOC has just begun and there is plenty of drama still to unfold, Shannon Beador hinted early on that there would be drama between herself and returning co-star Heather.

During the season premiere, Heather introduced one of the season’s new Housewives Nicole James. And while introducing the newbie to the RHOC group may seem harmless enough, it doesn’t take long for Shannon to ruffle some feathers when she reveals that Nicole once sued Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, after she found her plastic surgery results to be unsatisfactory.

In typical Shannon fashion, she couldn’t help but spread the news and it’s seemingly going to come back to bite her.

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon claimed that it was never her intention to spread gossip and she regretted saying anything at all.

“I wasn’t gonna do that to her, to Terry, or to anyone. No, I didn’t want that to come out,” Shannon claimed. “I would never want to hurt somebody to make information like that public. And if [the viewers] don’t believe me, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.