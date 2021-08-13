Happily Ever After viewers criticize Kalani and Asuelu for claims of being ‘kicked out’ of Kalani’s parents’ house

Kalani and Asuelu’s critics dish on the couple’s view that they are being kicked out of Kalani’s parents’ house. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are upset that Kalani and Asuelu interpret Kalani’s parents selling their house as them getting kicked out of their house.

Critics feel like Kalani and Asuelu should be grateful for all the help they have already received and be happy that Kalani’s parents are making better choices for themselves.

Kalani and Asuelu voiced that this shouldn’t be happening to them because they don’t have the money, they are not that stable in their relationship, and they would be losing the free babysitting from Kalani’s parents.

Critics commented on Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s views that they are being ‘kicked out’ of Kalani’s parent’s house

Happily Ever After? viewers did not like Kalani and Asuelu’s stance that Kalani’s parents are kicking them out by virtue of selling the house and moving onto other plans that don’t include living with them.

A Reddit thread was started by one onlooker who titled the thread, “Kalani and Asuelu being ‘kicked out.'”

In the description for the thread, they wrote, “Did it rub anyone else the wrong way when Kalani and Asuelo talk about being “kicked out” of her parents house? Like, sorry that your mom wants to be closer to her husband and you can’t stand on your own because you made shitty life choices.”

Another person who agreed with the thread’s interpretation added, “It drives me absolutely nuts that he wants more children when they can’t afford to have their own home. It’s so irresponsible and them saying that they are being kicked out of her parents home… They aren’t teenagers they are grown adults with children of their own- time to grow up.”

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s family drama will be aired on Part 2 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Coming up on Part 2 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All, Asuelu’s mom and sister’s turbulent relationship with Kalani, Asuelu, and Kolini will be highlighted.

Kalani wants Asuelu to choose her and the family over what she views as a toxic family relationship he has going on.

Asuelu wants Kalani to understand his culture more which includes getting along with his mom.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday 8/22 at 8/7c on TLC.