Hannah Godwin walks runway in pink gown, shows off several NYFW looks

Hannah Godwin receives praise for her runway look. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin turned heads in a stunning hot pink gown for the Sherri Hill runway show.

The Bachelor Nation model has walked many runways and continued to deliver during her latest show.

Hannah has also been spotted at several more outings as she enjoys New York Fashion Week.

Hannah first appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood, later finding love with Dylan Barbour on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Along with gaining an engagement, Hannah gained many followers, bringing her Instagram following to a current 1.5 million.

Hannah has kept her fans updated on her fashionable excursions in New York.

Hannah Godwin sizzles in pink gown

Hannah Godwin has been sharing her gorgeous NYFW ensembles on her Instagram and Instagram Stories.

Hannah shared a quick video in an Instagram post as she stood with fellow models in their Sherri Hill gowns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah stood out in a silky strapless magenta dress with a fitted ruched bodice, a lacy sweetheart neckline, and a sultry slit.

The Bachelor Nation star’s gown was paired with opera gloves in a matching magenta color.

Hannah wore her blond hair down, loosely curled, and kept her makeup classy with lush lashes and a subtle lip.

Hannah captioned the post, “legally blonde vibes last night in @sherrihill.”

Hannah’s friends, fans, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars took to the comment section to react to her video.

Dylan Barbour, Hannah’s fiance, commented, “posting this on my fan acct.”

Bachelor Nation’s Raven Nicole Gates wrote, “It’s giving…EVERYTHING.”

Victoria Fuller, who will soon appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, agreed that Hannah was channeling Legally Blonde, writing, “real life Elle woods I die,” and also commenting, “unreal,” with a pink heart emoji.

Hannah’s The Bachelor Season 23 costar Cassie Randolph commented, “So stunningggggg.”

The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Paul wrote, “han!!!!!!! I mean Malibu Barbie couldn’t even.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin wows in skin-baring NY fashions

In another post, Hannah wore a formfitting bodysuit in a black and white houndstooth print while wearing her blond hair down with a middle part.

Hannah included sparkly dangling earrings and a silver purse with the look.

She captioned the post, “houndstooth han in the houseee! @revolve #revolvegallery.”

Hannah proved she could pull off denim on denim while showing off some street style in another NY post.

Highlighting her toned legs and abs, Hannah wore a long-sleeve cropped denim button-down and a dark denim mini skirt. Hannah wore silver strappy heels to elevate the ensemble.

She completed the look with a small purse, hoop earrings, and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Hannah captioned the post, “heels in nyc… LOLL 🏙 @miumiu.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.