Hannah Godwin reveals the first time she was in a hot tub with Dylan Barbour she blew her nose on her skirt

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour started their relationship on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise back in 2019, and they are still going strong.

Dylan proposed in the season finale, and the couple is still engaged today. They also just bought a new house together and are living life traveling around the world.

While Hannah has kept busy as a social media influencer and was named a finalist for the Sports Illustrated Swim Search, she and Dylan appear more in love than ever. The couple was recently in France, as they made a video comparing a French Mcdonald’s and the food they had to an American Mcdonald’s.

Where are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour now?

Currently, Hannah and Dylan are in Lake Como, Italy, spending time together and exploring another country. Hannah took advantage of the beautiful scenery and took to her Instagram page to document some photos of her with Dylan.

In the pictures, they can be seen showing some PDA in a hot tub. Hannah has herself wrapped around Dylan and holding a glass of red wine in one hand. The scenery in the background shows mountains and blue skies.

Hannah captioned the photos and her post by saying, “so fun fact the very first time I was in a hot tub with @dylanbarbour we were in Mexico & I had to blow my nose soooo bad and there wasn’t anything around us so I full on used my denim skirt as a literal tissue. anyways, look at us now.”

Dylan must not have minded too much that Hannah, early on in their relationship, used her skirt and not a kleenex to blow her nose. He went on to propose to her at the end of that journey as they went from the hot tub to fiance.

How did fans and viewers react to Hannah’s funny story?

Bachelor Nation fans took to Hannah’s post to share their love for the couple and the photos.

Viewers posted heart-faced emojis and told the couple how cute they were, as well as talked about the scenery being amazing too.

One woman even wrote that she laughed out loud after reading Hannah’s caption and description of blowing her nose on her skirt.

While Hannah and Dylan have not yet set a wedding date, they seem as happy and in love as ever. The two seem to spend a great deal of time together, whether that’s traveling or hanging out back at home.

