Hannah Godwin gets presidential hair inspiration from George Washington

Hannah Godwin has become a social media influencer since her time spent on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She continues to showcase where she travels, swimwear, casual wear, formal outfits, and hair and beauty.

Recently, Hannah Godwin modeled for the fashion designer Sherri Hill, in New York City, for the NYFW Bridal and Evening Fashion Show.

Bachelor Nation alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile also joined the audience during the fashion show to support Hannah as she walked the runway.

What did Hannah Godwin post on her Instagram?

Hannah took to her own Instagram page as well and posted two photos. The first one was her getting ready with her hair up in curlers, a silky robe on, and her makeup done and looking flawless.

Hannah’s caption for the photos and post stated, “best night @sherrihill swipe for this hair inspo.”

In the second photo, after fans swiped, Hannah included an image of George Washington, America’s first president, and Founding Father, from the late 1700s.

Apparently, President Washington was her inspiration for her hair before heading down the runway at the show.

What did Hannah’s fiance, Dylan Barbour, and other viewers say about her look?

Hannah’s Bachelor Nation alum fiance and other fans were feeling it, too, and offered their support and love in the comments of her post.

Dylan Barbour, Hannah’s beau, was the first to comment on her photos and post. He wrote, “Yes queen give (hands clapping emoji) us (hands clapping emoji) democracy (hands clapping emoji).”

Also, @hairbybradleyleake exclaimed, “Yess (heart-faced and fire flame emoji).”

Others wrote, “Actual queen!!!!” and “The yassification of George Washington.” Also, Sherri Hill herself gave Hannah three heart-faced emojis.

Still, more fans talked about how gorgeous Hannah looked and how, as a runway queen, she wowed everyone. They declared, “Just wow (heart-faced emoji),” “Gorgeous girl (red heart),” and “Runway queen.” Another commented, “You slayed it!”

What else has Hannah been up to lately?

Not only has Hannah been in runway shows and working on her modeling career, but she was also named a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist.

Bachelor Nation fans are also anxiously awaiting to hear an exact wedding date for her and Dylan Barbour’s upcoming nuptials since they now have a house together.

The two have been traveling quite a bit lately internationally, and while in France, they did a taste test on French McDonald’s foods versus the McDonald’s food menu items. They then rated each item as they tasted and tested them together.

