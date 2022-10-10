Hannah Ferrier dishes Andy Cohen as Below Deck reunion host, talks WWHL appearances

Hannah’s spilling some tea on the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier has dished what it’s like to have Andy Cohen host the Below Deck reunions when he doesn’t have a stake in the show.

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum has also spilled some tea on what it’s really like to be a guest in the clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live.

These days Hannah has left the Below Deck family behind as she embarks on her new series, The Real Love Boat.

However, that doesn’t mean people aren’t still curious about Hannah’s time on the hit Bravo show.

As Hannan focuses on promoting The Real Love Boat, she has been shedding some more light on her time on Below Deck Med.

In a recent interview, she opened up about Andy and her several appearances on Watch What Happens Live.

Hannah Ferrier calls Andy Cohen ‘annoying’ as Below Deck reunion host

Last week as The Real Love Boat premiered, Hannah spoke to The Hit Network to promote the Australian show. The topic turned to the reunion shows and host Andy, which prompted Hannah to speak her truth about him.

While Hannah feels that Andy certainly does his job, it’s apparent he doesn’t watch Below Deck as he has no stake in the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So, he’s great at his job. He’s a professional. But it used to be a little bit annoying because you could tell that he didn’t watch the show,” she explained.

The former chief stew also shared that Andy does have his favorite shows on the network, alluding to the Real Housewives franchise. Andy’s an executive producer on those shows but isn’t involved in the Below Deck franchise.

Although he may not watch Below Deck on a regular basis, Andy’s supportive of the franchise and the popularity surrounding it. Andy even weighed in on the show’s success declaring there should be “more boats in the water,” referring to more Below Deck spin-offs.

Hannah Ferrier dishes on Watch What Happens Live appearances

Despite having an issue with Andy as a reunion host, Hannah knows he’s a pivotal part of the network, as is Watch What Happens Live. Hannah gushed over the experience of being on Andy’s show.

“It’s so much fun. You go into hair and makeup like four hours down there and they just start plying you with champagne so that you’re really loose-lipped when you actually go on. And it’s live,” Hannah expressed in the interview.

There’s no question that being in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse is iconic. This summer, several Below Deck stars like Aesha Scott, Natalya Scudder, and Tumi Mhlongo have taken to social media to praise the experience.

Hannah Ferrier may be gone from Below Deck Mediterranean, but she will never be forgotten. That’s why she continuously gets asked about her time on the show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.