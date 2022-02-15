Hannah Brown reunites with friend and costar Heather Martin for ‘Galentines Day’

Hannah Brown and Heather Martin enjoy Galentines Day together. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown and Heather Martin honored their friendship this year for Galentine’s Day.

After becoming good friends on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Hannah and Heather maintained their bond, and they recently shared photos from their fun day together.

Hannah Brown and Heather Martin take a Galentines stroll

Both Hannah and Heather took to their Instagram stories to give their friends and followers a glimpse into their get-together.

Hannah shared a photo of Heather on her Instagram stories. In the photo, Heather bends her head over and smiles at the camera from across a table covered with drinks and a teacup. The pair appears to be sitting outside on what looks to be a beautiful day.

Hannah captioned the post, “my lil galentines” and tagged Heather Martin.

Heather also shared a video of her and Hannah outdoors on a walk during their Galentines celebration.

Both Hannah and Heather wore light pink outfits, with Heather accessorizing her look with gold jewelry and Hannah accessorizing her look with brown sunglasses.

Heather wrote, “Galentine’s stroll” with a heart emoji as she tagged Hannah Brown.

Hannah Brown tried to set Heather Martin up with Matt James

While Hannah and Heather celebrated Galentine’s Day over the weekend, it’s likely Hannah will be spending her actual Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard.

Meanwhile, Heather does not appear to be in a public relationship, but Hannah has tried to change that for her in the past.

The Bachelor viewers will recall a moment during The Bachelor Season 25 where Heather ambushed Matt James’ season in an effort to strike up a connection with him.

Heather made the bold move because Hannah Brown was a mutual friend of both Heather and Matt and had informed Heather that she thought Matt would be a great match for her.

Heather trusted Hannah’s input and wanted to see for herself if she and Matt could possibly work out as a couple.

However, since Heather arrived late in the process, Matt had already struck up relationships with several women and didn’t think it would be fair to immediately start exploring a relationship with Heather.

So, despite quarantining and over-ambitiously putting herself out there, Matt quickly sent Heather home.

It seems that while Heather wasn’t able to find a love connection within The Bachelor franchise, she has found a genuine friendship with Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.