Hannah Brown gushes over Adam Woolard, says boyfriend makes her feel ‘safe’

After multiple failed Bachelor romances, Hannah Brown is happy in her relationship. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown didn’t find love in The Bachelor world but the TV personality is shining brighter than ever in her current relationship.

While the Season 15 lead famously gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt over fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, their fairy tale was short-lived. Soon after getting engaged, Hannah found out her new fiance allegedly had a girlfriend and intended to use the show as a platform to promote his music career.

Unveiling a new healthy, relationship with model, Adam Woolard back in February of 2021, Hannah told People, “I’ve been through growing pains, but I’m in a really good place.”

Hannah Brown says boyfriend Adam Woolard makes her feel ‘safe’

The former Miss Alabama has been taking a look back into her reality TV past and wrote it all in a book called, God Bless This Mess.

Using the writing process as a way to heal, Hannah recounted her experience and shared, “In writing this book, I started to see things differently…I’ve learned from every moment.”

As for her current partner Adam, she described him and said, “He’s very confident in what he deserves and what he wants to give someone else. He’s genuine and he’s truly one of the best humans I’ve ever met. And he is so cute!”

Hannah continued, “I’ve always longed for safety in relationships but I’ve put myself in unsafe positions. Adam keeps showing up. And he always makes me feel so safe.”

Convinced he’s entertained by her “frazzleness” she says it works because “I have a lot of energy and he is so calm.”

Hannah is dishing on her past romances in her book, God Bless This Mess

Hannah Brown mentioned to Us Weekly that her boyfriend did happen to read her new book, a memoir that includes escapades with exes Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

“He’s been reading the book, he takes notes on it,” Hannah divulged.

While your current partner reading about your about your love life might sound nerve-wracking, Hannah said, “He’s really there to help me celebrate all the great that has come out of it.”

She added, “He had to read some things that probably weren’t so fun to read, but he’s been really great about kind of using it just to get to know me better.”

One of the biggest bombshells to come out of the book came in the exposure of Hannah B’s hook-up with Pilot Pete while his season of The Bachelor was airing.

Will you be checking out Hannah Brown’s book? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.