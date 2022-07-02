Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard test positive for COVID-19

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard have COVID-19. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown, a tell-it-how-it-is kind of girl, and her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, spent time in Europe for a two-week vacation.

However, instead of coming home rested and rejuvenated, the duo is holed up in bed with fevers and sickness.

After enjoying their time in Italy and France, the couple contracted COVID-19 at some point during their trip.



The duo lounged off the Amalfi Coast in Italy and enjoyed a hot air balloon ride and picnic in Tuscany. Hannah also showed off their experiences of eating croissants in France, dancing in Versailles, and walking through beautiful flower gardens in Provence.

However, now no spectacular views or experiences are happening because Hannah and Adam have to spend their time now in their beds.

In one of her Instagram posts, Hannah showed Positano, Italy, and just the beauty of the place she was in. She then captioned it by saying, “just like a dream.”

After having the best vacation, both Hannah and Adam tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home, as Hannah posted on her Instagram story, where she stated, “Ugh. It got us.”

Unfortunately, they will have to recuperate in their own bedroom, inside the walls of their house, until they get better and test negative. On the bright side, at least they are going through it together.

After dating for over a year, Hannah and Adam recently moved in together into an apartment in Santa Monica. Hannah opened up their new home to People, and they came in and snapped photos of their décor and spaces.

Among other places in their new home, Hannah’s absolute favorite part of the apartment is the balcony, where they can watch the California sunsets and breathe in the ocean air.

Hannah’s past experiences with the Bachelor franchise

As Hannah competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor, she had a bit of a rivalry with another beauty pageant queen contestant, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

However, the two remained civil for the most part, and fans really fell in love with Hannah’s bubbly personality, quick wit, and ability to just be her silly, outgoing, blunt self throughout the show.

Viewers loved Hannah so much that they wanted her to be The Bachelorette, which production listened to when they named her the leading woman for Season 15.

While Hannah ended up with Jed Wyatt instead of fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, they were broken up by After the Final Rose.

However, what viewers do remember about her season was when she told off Luke Parker and sent him home immediately and Hannah’s revelation that she and her third-place guy, Peter Weber, had sex in a windmill four times.

While Hannah and Adam have taken small steps as a couple, Bachelor Nation hopes to see a proposal and engagement announcement shortly.

