Hannah Brown revealed she hooked up with Peter Weber while his season of The Bachelor was airing. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Before Peter Weber starred as The Bachelor, there were windmill escapades with Hannah Brown on her season of The Bachelorette.

Hannah B ended up giving her final rose to Jed Wyatt, but that wasn’t the end of her relationship with second runner-up Pilot Pete.

Fans will remember Hannah B making a surprise appearance that didn’t sit well with the other women on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. However, it’s what viewers didn’t see that has fans scratching their heads.

Of the emotional experience, the Alabama native told People, “Going back and seeing him as the Bachelor, it brought up a lot.”

Revealing tense off-camera conversations with her ex, Hannah B added, “Peter told me he’d quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn’t say that I knew for sure.”

While the 27-year-old didn’t end up with Peter then, in her new book, God Bless This Mess, Hannah Brown detailed a steamy hook-up that took place with the pilot while his season of The Bachelor was still airing on TV.

Hannah B. reveals hook-up with Peter Weber while his season of The Bachelor was airing

Peter’s season of The Bachelor began airing by January 2020, and it wasn’t long before Hannah B. heard that he and his final pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, “were having troubles.”

By February of 2020, at a party celebrating the engagement of a fellow Bachelor Nation couple, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Hannah B. and Peter re-connected again, so well that they went home together.

Ending the night in bed together, Hannah B. revealed, “The chemistry just wasn’t there. It just sucked.”

Continuing that he was still thinking about a particular contestant from the show, she added, “And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

Hannah B. has moved on with boyfriend, Adam Woolard

While the former Bachelorette struggled to find love with The Bachelor franchise, she’s currently in a happy relationship with Adam Woolard.

Happy in her current situation, as she told the publication, “Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment.”

She added, “I don’t wish ill on anybody. And I’m in a really good place.”

The Bachelor returns January 3, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.