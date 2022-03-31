Hannah Ann Sluss wears daring green dress for alligator encounter

Hannah Ann Sluss shows the moment she encountered an alligator. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss got up close and personal with an alligator while on a weekend trip to the Everglades National Park.

The Bachelor star stunned in a low-cut, skin-tight green dress for the occasion, and her outfit wasn’t the only surprise. Hannah Ann shocked her fans as she posted a video of the moment an alligator on the tour revealed its strength and speed.

Hannah Ann Sluss stuns in green on a trip to Everglades National Park

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann showed off her figure in an eye-catching green dress while on vacation in Florida. She posed by a white convertible in the ensemble with one hand resting on the car. Hannah Ann completed the look with sunglasses and a wavy hairstyle.

Hannah Ann also shared videos with her fans of the scenery and wildlife she encountered while touring the Everglades National Park. This park is known as a wetlands preserve and a home for many alligators. Boat tours are a fan-favorite way to see these animals safely.

The reality TV star appeared to take advantage of one such tour to get a better look at the park. She included a video in her Instagram post of one alligator seeming to laze in the sun before quickly turning and diving into the water.

Her third video was a more relaxed clip of the boat speeding through one channel, surrounded by brush and reeds on both sides.

“See ya later alligator,” she captioned her post. “(swipe to watch.. literally!) Last weekend’s adventure to the Everglades.”

Hannah Ann Sluss shocked by alligator encounter on vacation

However, Hannah Ann wasn’t quite done with her alligator adventure, as she took to her Instagram stories to post another clip that shocked even herself.

“Oh my god,” Hannah Ann gasped as the alligator took off into the water with no notice. A man could be heard in the background telling the group how powerful an alligator even of this size could be, which he estimated as about five and a half feet.

In a poll on her Instagram story, the Bachelor alum gave fans a chance to weigh in on which is scarier, alligators or snakes.

Despite the scare, Hannah Ann appeared to enjoy the rest of her time off as she reunited with a friend for drinks and a girls’ day.

Once again, she showed off her fashion sense in a short blue dress and platform sandals.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.