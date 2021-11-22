Hannah Ann Sluss throws shade after Hannah Brown revealed Peter Weber hookup while The Bachelor aired

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber converse during the live After the Finale Rose special. Pic credit: ABC

Surprisingly, Hannah Ann Sluss is one of Peter Weber’s least talked about exes, despite winning his season and the pair became engaged during the season finale of The Bachelor.

It’s easy to forget the pair were even together. However, Hannah Ann has just given us all a big reminder in the form of some subtle shade at her former fiance.

Hannah Brown revealed she and Peter hooked up while The Bachelor was airing

Hannah Brown’s book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, which will be released on November 23, 2021, includes some juicy revelations about a one night stand with her ex Peter Weber while his season of The Bachelor was airing.

Hannah (Are there more Hannah’s or Lauren’s in the Bachelor franchise? Someone please do a tally.) and Peter met up at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s engagement party in February 2020 and ended up going home together.

However, she claimed, “The chemistry just wasn’t there. It just sucked.” Unfortunately, they couldn’t find a windmill anywhere in the vicinity.

Hannah Ann Sluss responded to the revelations via TikTok

Hannah Ann posted a TikTok video seemingly responding to the spilled tea, lip-synching the words, “That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed. Wow.”

In the video, she was glowing, wearing a dress that emphasized her cleavage, with silky straight hair and glam makeup. Written on the video were the words, “When the tea officially spills…”

Hannah captioned the video, “Always trust your instincts ladies.” The comments section was full of praise and surprise at Hannah being so open about her feelings, and her fans were here for all of it.

A viewer wrote, “This is the kind of tea I woke up at 2:21am to find.”

A TikTok user commented on Hannah Ann Sluss’ video. Pic credit: @hannahannsluss/TikTok

Another viewer was a little more brutal in their response, writing, “The fact he did all that and still managed to end up alone.”

A TikTok user commented on Hannah Ann Sluss’ video. Pic credit: @hannahannsluss/TikTok

Peter told Hannah Brown he would quit the show for her when she appeared during a group date

The Bachelor fans might remember that Hannah Brown appeared on Peter’s season during a group date and it was incredibly uncomfortable to watch. It was obvious that Peter was still hung up on Hannah, and the girls on the date knew it.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Hannah confirmed everyone’s suspicions when she said, “Peter told me he’d quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him.”

Peter’s dating life is extremely messy with a side of sleazy, with it now being confirmed that he got engaged, broke up with his fiance, and went on to either date or hook up with three of his exes in a very short time period.

Now, we want to know what Peter’s mother Barb, or puppet master extraordinaire, thinks about all of this. Is she still team Hannah? But, which one?

In other news, Blake Horstmann of Stagecoach fame is feeling pretty good about himself right now.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.