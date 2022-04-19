Hannah Ann Sluss reveals why she kept her relationship with Jake Funk a secret

Hannah Ann Sluss dishes on her relationship with Jake Funk. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Ann Sluss made her Bachelor franchise debut when she was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. While she won his final rose, he broke up with her soon after in pursuit of his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

While Hannah Ann was heartbroken, she was able to move on and work on her social influencer role via Instagram, and she hasn’t looked back since.

In fact, Hannah Ann is now happier than ever and in love with her current boyfriend, NFL player Jake Funk. While it took a while for them to announce their relationship publicly, now Bachelor Nation fans know why.

Hannah Ann Sluss talks about why she kept her relationship with Jake Funk a secret

In an Us Weekly interview, Hannah Ann stated, “I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision … We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now.”

Hannah Ann went on to say, “With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion … And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

However, she still hasn’t revealed publicly just when she and Jake got together officially. When asked, Hannah did say it got serious quickly. She also stated, “We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one.”

She also commented, “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

Hannah and Jake are moving forward in their relationship

The couple has already met each other’s parents, and she feels like she and Jake are truly meant to be. Hannah also made the remark that they do see a future together, but right now, they are just enjoying each other for now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah also said that Jake has been really good about her past on The Bachelor and all that she went through during and after. They have talked about not letting the past interfere with their relationship.

The first time Hannah Ann went public about her relationship with Jake was when she showed photos of herself with Jake after he and his team, the Los Angeles Rams, won Super Bowl LVI.

She has also posted photos of the couple as they traveled post-Super Bowl and had some relaxing beach and sunshine time together.

Bachelor Nation fans are rooting for Hannah and Jake as they continue with their relationship. Maybe there will be a proposal in the future … or maybe they are just content dating for a while.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.