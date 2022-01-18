Hannah Ann Sluss proves there’s nothing boring about brown as she stuns in a crop top and mini skirt

Hannah Ann Sluss received Peter Weber’s final rose on Season 24 of The Bachelor. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

While it didn’t work out with Pilot Pete on Season 24 of The Bachelor, Hannah Ann Sluss is making sure that isn’t the last you see of her.

Despite getting her heart broken on national TV, the 25-year-old model is doing bigger and better since her time on the reality dating series.

Proving there’s nothing boring about the color brown, the former Bachelor contestant stunned in a long-sleeve crop top, complete with the matching laced-up mini skirt.

Hannah Ann Sluss stuns in a brown crop top and mini skirt

Calling herself “Hot Chocolate”, Hannah Ann Sluss uploaded a photo onto Instagram.

In the photo, Hannah rocked a chestnut brown, body-hugging two-piece.

Complete with sexy laced-up details to elevate the look, The Bachelor star paired the long sleeve top with knee-high boots to slay the winter outfit.

Tagging fashion retailer Revolve so her followers could snag the same look, her comment section was filled not only with Bachelor alums but members of the Netflix hit docuseries, Selling Sunset.

Both Bachelor Nation and Selling Sunset alums flock to Hannah Ann’s comment section. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss recently debuted a mystery man

As for Hannah Ann, while it didn’t work on The Bachelor she did recently tease a new man in her life.

Hannah hasn’t debuted a boyfriend publically since her rocky relationship with Peter Weber, and with her new man, the Los Angeles resident hasn’t exactly confirmed his identity to the world yet.

However, she has let on a lot of clues, giving Bachelor Nation a hunch that it’s Los Angeles Rams football player, Jake Funk.

The 23-year-old running back from Maryland isn’t shy about interacting with his alleged girlfriend either. Following each other on both Instagram and TikTok, fans have also caught them sharing similar Instagram shots in the past.

In a recent post uploaded to Instagram, the reality TV personality rocked a hair clip that read “RAMS” in all caps.

If that already wasn’t a major clue, she captioned the post, “Brunch or Lunch: What’s your favorite?” and Jake himself answered the question in the comment section.

“Brunch hands down,” Jake wrote, to which The Bachelor alum responded, “Our favorite.”

Jake Funk in Hannah Ann’s comment section. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Do you think Hannah Ann Sluss is dating Jake Funk from the Los Angeles Rams? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24th at 8/7c on ABC.