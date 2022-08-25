Hannah Ann Sluss addresses Slussgate, slams Katie Thurston

Hannah Ann Sluss clears the air. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

It seems as though Hannah Ann Sluss has finally closed the case on something that’s been ongoing since the summer of 2020.

Hannah Ann is finally speaking out about the woman in the golf cart who was on set during the filming of the Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams season of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston, who has been in a feud with Nick Viall, opened the door back up on Slussgate last month when she announced the woman on the golf cart during the filming was not Hannah Ann.

While Hannah Ann doesn’t really care about the whole situation, she briefly discussed it, only to put it to rest.

However, it seemed to get Katie and Clare way more riled up than it did Hannah Ann the entire time.

Now hopefully, the drama of the golf cart woman can be closed for good since Hannah Ann has spoken her truth.

Hannah Ann Sluss finally spoke up about Slussgate

After Katie Thurston’s recent comment that the woman on set from Clare/Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was not Hannah Ann but a producer look-alike, Hannah Ann is here to set the record straight.

While on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth, Hannah Ann declared, “That was me. The funny part of it is that, like, I don’t care. No one else cares. I think only a few people actually care.”

She went on to say, “It’s just not a big deal… No one has to believe me at all.” Hannah Ann then claimed that she thought the whole drama behind it was so strange from the start.

Hannah Ann then continued, getting a dig in at Katie, “But if that’s how someone wants to use their spare time, then go for it.

She also revealed that no one truly knows the real reason she was on set that day, so that’s the funny part that people think they do know.

Katie Thurston and Clare Crawley post about the golf cart photo

Even though this whole story broke back in August of 2020, Katie Thurston decided to bring it back about a month ago.

As she reposted the photo from two years ago, she also talked about thinking it was so funny that people actually thought they knew who it was.

Clare then responded by saying that she knew exactly who it was because she was within ten feet of the woman.

Katie then commented with one word, “thriving,” as Clare added, “Just out here proving the point that not everything you ‘see’ is truth.”

Hannah Ann Sluss’ current relationship

It seems as if Hannah Ann is over the petty drama surrounding Slussgate and doesn’t really have time for the silliness of it all.

Hannah Ann has a strong connection with her current boyfriend, Adam Funk, who plays for the L.A. Rams.

The two are in love and so happy together, and that seems like what is of importance to Hannah Ann and her life right now, not the drama of something that happened two years ago.

For the entire podcast episode with Hannah Ann Sluss and the click Bait with Bachelor Nation co-hosts, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.