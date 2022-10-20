Hailey Malles has golden glow in ‘date attire’

Hailey Malles keeps her head up after early eliminations within The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @haileyluhoo/Instagram

Hailey Malles may not have found love within The Bachelor franchise, but she appears to still be on the dating scene.

Recently, Hailey appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 after experiencing a night-one elimination on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While Hailey was interested in The Bachelorette Season 19 star Logan Palmer, she couldn’t build a strong enough connection with him or any of the other men on the island.

During the season’s first rose ceremony, Hailey became one of three women to be sent home.

Hailey’s brief time on the show helped put her on the radar among viewers, and she allows fans insight into her style and sense of humor on social media.

Hailey’s recent post saw her glowing in a stylish casual date outfit.

Hailey Malles rocks neutral crop top and jeans

Hailey Malles took to her Instagram Stories to share her date night outfit.

She struck poses with her camera titled upward as she smiled in a pair of tight light blue jeans and a busty beige-lined crop top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey wore her voluminous blonde hair down and curled and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Hailey rocked a subtle glam makeup look with a full brow, lush lashes, blush, and a glossy pink lip.

While Hailey didn’t specify the details behind the date, she wrote over the photo, “date attire.”

Pic credit: @haileyluhoo/Instagram

Who has gone home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has had two rose ceremonies so far, with both the men and women having had a chance to hand out roses.

Five Bachelor Nation stars have been eliminated through rose ceremonies, and four more left the island for different reasons.

The stars eliminated during rose ceremonies include Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, James Bonsall, Justin Glaze, and Kira Mengistu.

Kira still found a love story on the island as she made a surprise return to the beach and left with fellow Harvard grad Romeo Alexander.

Teddi Wright abruptly self-eliminated after feeling something was missing between her and Andrew Spencer.

Sierra Jackson also quickly self-eliminated after Michael Allio expressed not wanting to further their relationship.

Casey Woods went home this week after being overcome by stress and heat, causing him to pass out. He was taken to the doctor and did not return to the beach.

Peter Izzo, also known as Pizza Peter, left the beach before this week’s rose ceremony as well. Several of his BIP costars demanded that he leave due to his off-putting treatment of Brittany Galvin.

It remains to be seen who will be next to leave the island now that a new twist and new arrivals have shaken up the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.