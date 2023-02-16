Gwendlyn Brown’s fiancee on Sister Wives star Kody Brown: ‘I don’t like the way he talks’ to his family

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown‘s fiancee is speaking out about Kody Brown, and she isn’t holding back.

Gwendlyn has been recording her reactions to Sister Wives episodes and sharing them online with her followers.

In a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn included her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, during a fan Q&A.

One of the first questions Gwendlyn received was aimed at Beatriz. The subscriber wanted to know what Beatriz thinks of Gwendlyn’s dad, Kody.

“Uh, Kody,” Beatriz began. “Kody’s an interesting character. He is, uh, energetic and fun. Um, he’s a fun guy. I just… sometimes, when he says certain things, I just don’t like it.”

“You don’t like the way he talks to me?” Gwendlyn interjected.

Gwendlyn Brown’s fiancee Beatriz ‘doesn’t like the way’ Kody Brown talks to her

“Yeah,” Beatriz confirmed. “That’s exactly it. I don’t like the way that he talks to you at all, so… but he’s super fun.”

Beatriz continued, adding that she doesn’t dislike Kody but feels as though he could use come practice when it comes to learning how to speak with respect to his family members, particularly her fiancee, Gwendlyn.

“I really like Kody,” Beatriz added. “He’s just… I don’t think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members. And one in particular, I care too much for to have somebody talk in mean manners.”

Gwendlyn has been very upfront and outspoken about her feelings toward her dad. Last month, she referred to him as “rude and selfish” for how he treated her mom, Christine. Gwendlyn also admitted that she “tends to dislike” her father.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has remained out of the spotlight

Kody’s family has continued to speak out while he’s essentially gone radio silent. Since Season 17 of Sister Wives ended, Kody has remained out of the spotlight. In fact, he has laid low on social media for some time now. He used to engage in live weekly interactions with Sister Wives viewers on Twitter, but he hasn’t communicated much other than announcing his splits from Christine and Meri Brown.

In fact, Kody’s last-standing wife, Robyn Brown, has also stopped engaging on social media. The last post she shared on Instagram was in March 2019, and she hasn’t tweeted anything since April 2021.

Sister Wives viewers long suspected that Robyn was Kody’s favorite wife. Although he never explicitly stated it, he strongly implied it by pointing out that Robyn would “put up her dukes” to defend him, whereas his other wives did not.

Although Kody and Robyn have stayed off social media, Kody’s three exes — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — stay active on Instagram, interacting with their millions of fans.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.