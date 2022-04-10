Gwen Stefani talks about her first year of marriage to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Ellen DeGeneres. Pic credit: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for almost a year, and Gwen is still over the moon about her marriage and husband.

Gwen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her marriage to Blake, and it was clear that she is still in the honeymoon phase heading into their one-year anniversary.

Gwen Stefani on her marriage to Blake Shelton

Gwen and Ellen played a game where they asked questions and had to answer while sitting in spinning chairs similar to those on The Voice.

When Ellen asked Gwen what she was obsessed about right now, Gwen turned, and the first thing she said was “Blake Shelton.”

The two talked about the small wedding at Blake’s farm in Oklahoma and how she wanted a big wedding, but the smaller personal wedding was intimate and perfect.

“Not just the wedding. The marriage is so so fun, and I’m so into it,” Gwen said. “And I feel very blessed. He’s my best friend. He’s so much fun.”

She also said that it is different being with Blake, as the California girl has now become an Oklahoma farm girl, gardening at their home.

Gwen joked that, at the moment of the interview, Blake was on a tractor on their farm, turning dirt for her so she could go back and plant the seeds, something she has always loved to do.

“Seed planting, because it’s such a huge thing in my life. Only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds,” Gwen said, mentioning how Blake’s ranch was a perfect match for this love.

“The seeds of just these wild ideas that I had, that actually came true. Even the one to fall in love with Blake,” Gwen explained.

“And it’s so crazy because now I’m going to go there and plant so many flowers, and they’re going to bloom. And it’s so exciting, and there’s so much relevance between the two things if you think about it.”

Gwen also reveals her nickname for Blake Shelton

Gwen said that she and Blake have special nicknames for each other.

“Blakey and Pretty Girl,” Gwen said. “I didn’t make that up; he made it up. He calls me ‘pretty girl.'”

The Blakey is not a surprise.

When she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gwen forgot her wedding ring and exclaimed, “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.