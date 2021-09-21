Gwen Eymard from 90 Day Fiance gives a hurricane update to followers

Gwen is giving an update to fans after Hurricane Ida. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’s favorite mother, Gwen Eymard, is giving another update to fans amidst her Hurricane Ida recovery.

Residents of the state of Louisiana have been told to stay away from large cities like New Orleans as trash and debris keep piling up. The power has been out for over three weeks across the state.

State officials have urged residents to keep calm even though they advise it may not be safe to return home as of yet.

Gwen Eymard shared a humbling update

Gwen took to Instagram to explain to her 90 Day Fiance followers that “stuff is crazy” as she revealed that their electricity was still out and the stores were shut.

While wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, Gwen held back tears as she described the devastation around her.

Jovi’s mother immediately thanked fans for their generosity, saying she was “able to give people like 11 generators. I think we are 14 window units for babies and the elderly to be able to sleep comfortably.”

Gwen explained that the weather had been uncomfortably warm, but she was able to go to the Dollar General to buy more supplies.

Gwen thanked 90 Day Fiance fans for their help

The 90 Day Fiance personality then offered a touching story to her followers, explaining that inside the store was an elderly couple and young mother.

Upon checkout, both patrons were told that the store was only accepting cash due to the machines being down.

Gwen then revealed that she was able to pay for both the elderly couple’s and young mother’s items due to fans’ generosity.

Gwen perked up, saying, “We did that for them. We have gotten food to so many people. This is amazing.”

Gwen kept 90 Day Fans up to date on Hurricane Ida

In early September, as the storm hit, Gwen gave an update to followers saying they were in a hotel hunkering down.

At the time, Jovi’s mother wrote, “Look at the second pic. The blue dot is where we live 😟.”

In another post, Gwen posted a picture of her home as the water started to rise. 90 Day Fiance fans could see that Gwen’s neighborhood was under feet of water, and there was no telling when the water would recede.

Luckily a few days later, Gwen learned her home was still standing but was filled with water. Shortly after, the cajun set up a fund to help others, and fans began to donate.

Gwen is often seen as the voice of reason on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Gwen will continue to update her fan with news and hopes to continue to help others in the process who were also affected by Hurricane Ida.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.