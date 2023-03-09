Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Tyran is upset about missing out on Egypt’s wedding

Egypt and Sam’s second wedding is coming up, and one of her family members is not happy about missing out on the first one.

In the upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Tyran Moore will sit down with his mom, Pepa, to share his feelings.

When they first start chatting, Pepa reveals that she’s really excited about Egypt’s second wedding, even asking with a laugh, “Whatchu gonna wear?”

That’s when a visibly angry Tyran reveals that he may not go at all. After all, Egypt and Sam are already married, and he wasn’t even invited to attend the first ceremony, so why should he show up to the second?

Pepa agrees with Tyran that she was upset too. After all, he thought the first wedding would be very intimate, with only a handful of people. Instead, it was a huge ordeal, and he was left out of the loop.

Pepa tries to convince Tyran to come to the second ceremony anyway, as it’s time for the family to come back together, but she might not be able to convince him.

Check out the sneak below for more of Tyran and his mom’s conversation about Egypt’s upcoming wedding and whether or not he might change his mind.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.