Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Sakoya and Cree discuss Lil Twist’s kickback and colorism

Sakoya and Cree sit down for a chat on Growing Up Hip Hop. Pic credit: WEtv

This week on Growing Up Hip Hop, Sakoya Wynter and Cree Campbell sit down to hash out a few things after the drama that went down at Lil Twist’s party.

The crew was supposed to be coming together in last week’s episode to celebrate Twist as he learned he wasn’t doing time after he caught a gun charge in Dallas.

Instead, there was quite a bit of drama after Sakoya ended up fighting with Cree and Savannah Jordan.

In this exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive sneak peek, Sakoya sits down with Cree to hash things out. But after Cree explains what her issue is, we can’t help but wonder if things between her and Sakoya can be mended or if there will be another blow-up this week.

Cree confronted Sakoya about a comment that she made about how she and Savannah were upset at her because she’s “pretty.” She brought up colorism and explained that she felt like “sometimes red girls or high yellow women or lighter-skinned women always feel like they’re superior to us dark-skinned girls” and that comments like that can be triggering.

It seems that what Cree had to say may have triggered Sakoya, who was getting visibly upset before she said, “Okay, I just need to breathe for a minute, okay?”

That’s where the scene cut off, leaving us in suspense as to whether Cree and Sakoya can make amends or if this is going to turn into another argument. To find out what happens, watch the clip below be sure to tune in to see the rest.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.

