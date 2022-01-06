Growing Up Hip Hop: Egypt Criss tells Treach she’s been fighting and he’s not happy

Egypt shares an update on what she’s been doing on the Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6b premiere. Pic credit: WEtv

Growing Up Hip Hop returns to WEtv tonight with the Season 6b premiere, and the drama is picking right back up where they left off.

In this exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming premiere episode of GUHH, Egypt Criss is giving a life update to her dad Treach and his wife Cicely — and it’s pretty clear that she’s been dealing with some serious drama!

Egypt revealed that she and Sam have moved into their own Las Vegas home about 20 minutes away from mom Pepa and have been dealing with their own “grown folks business.” Fans may recall that she and Sam were living at Pepa’s home last season. When Pepa came home to find a nearly naked Sam shooting content for OnlyFans in her kitchen, she was less than pleased. Now, Egypt and Sam have a bit more privacy, and Pepa has her house back.

Egypt revealed that she’s been busy lately making music. But when she reveals that she’s been “fighting in the amateur UFC,” Treach looks upset. Cicely responds, telling Egypt that she can’t be surprised that Treach isn’t happy about the fighting situation, but Egypt claims “it’s just training.”

Check out the Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek and get ready for an explosive season, starting tonight.

Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6b premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 9/8c on WEtv.