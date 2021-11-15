Greg Grippo talks Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes split, reveals if he talks to The Bachelorette star

Greg Grippo reveals if he still speaks with his Bachelorette ex. Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

While former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is currently unveiling her ’12 days of Messy’ on Instagram, her ex Greg Grippo is keeping it friendly.

Catching up with Us Weekly while celebrating the release of Peter Weber’s new children’s book, the 28-year-old kept it positive as he weighed in on Katie’s recent split from her fiance, Blake Moynes, stating, “I mean, honestly, my heart goes out to her for whatever happened.”

Greg Grippo reveals if he still talks to Katie Thurston

Having one of the most dramatic break-ups on The Bachelorette Season 17, Greg shocked fans when he self-eliminated after taking Katie home to New Jersey to meet his family.

It didn’t get much better after the show wrapped, as the exes had fans divided in one of the most epic After the Final Rose specials in franchise history.

It’s clear things between the two haven’t been resolved as the New Jersey native revealed he’s not in contact with the former Bachelorette. “We haven’t spoken, honestly. I just wish the best for her. I know it’s probably pretty difficult what happened.”

However, Greg holds no ill will for Blake as he added, “I really like Blake honestly. Blake’s awesome, Blake’s awesome. He’s a really great guy.”

Andrew Spencer also gave his opinion on Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes split

Appearing alongside Greg at Pilot Pete’s party, another one of Katie Thurston’s exes, Andrew Spencer, was also there to give his thoughts on the recent split.

“I think the distance definitely was very prominent, and we knew that,” Andrew explained to the publication.

Katie and Blake not only lived in different countries, but Blake would also often leave for Africa for extended periods of time due to work.

“I mean, I knew for a fact that it doesn’t really work from prior experience in my dating life, and you know, they probably weren’t seeing each other during the show because of trying to keep confidentiality,” Illinois native added. “And then the next thing you know, he’s going to Africa, so I was like, ‘Hmm, could be a little shaky,’ but you never know with those things. But I didn’t see it going very long for sure.”

As to whether Andrew and Katie still talk, the football player dished, “Just kind of words of wisdom to her and just making sure she knows that there’s still, you know, good people out there who care and want to see her do well.”

He added, “I just want to say I was one of those people — I was like, ‘Hey, keep doing you and don’t think too badly about what’s going on.’ I spoke very briefly about it, but you know, hope her and Blake are doing well going forward, and I wish the best for both of them.”

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.