Greg Grippo says Bri Springs is ‘just a friend’ amid dating rumors

Bachelorette star Greg Grippo denies that he’s dating Bri Springs after the two were spotted together in NYC. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Greg Grippo opened up about the recent dating rumors surrounding him and Bri Springs.

Bachelor Nation suspected the pair might be dating after they were spotted together this past weekend on the streets of NYC.

He appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files to discuss his breakup on The Bachelorette and if he’s seeing anyone else from Bachelor Nation.

While Greg owned up to his mistakes during his fight with Katie Thurston, he did not admit to seeing anyone in Bachelor Nation.

In fact, he addressed the rumors that he was dating Bri Springs and shut them down.

“I couldn’t believe waking up the next day to that,” he said of the dating rumors. “Bri is just a friend. [I’m] pretty sure she has a boyfriend.”

Bri actually said the same about her relationship status earlier this week. She uploaded a picture of her holding another man’s hand with the caption “current relationship status.”

Why Greg and Bri were hanging out together

If Greg and Bri aren’t pursuing a relationship, Bachelor Nation is wondering why the two were spending one-on-one time together.

Greg shared that Bri was the one who reached out to him to hang out.

“She was in my part of town. I’m in Hell’s Kitchen right now,” he continued. “She was grabbing dinner and she was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you’re doing, if you want to have food with my friends and I?’ I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Greg was sure to add that he enjoyed Bri’s restaurant choice and the food there.

Despite all the controversy surrounding Greg, he is now a part of Bachelor Nation and likely won’t be going anywhere.

Greg Grippo has a history of dating Bachelor Nation women

Greg hasn’t exactly made it a secret that he has been trying to find his way into Bachelor Nation.

Greg had applied on The Bachelorette three times before he got onto Katie’s season.

Greg was set to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but was cut after production went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During that time, Greg was reportedly talking to Mykenna Dorn from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

“Mykenna and Greg used to talk last summer,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They really hit it off, but long-distance came in the way.”

While Clare’s season of The Bachelorette and Mykenna were unsuccessful attempts, Greg finally made it into Bachelor Nation after appearing on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

This comes after Katie accused Greg of being on the show to boost his acting career during the After The Final Rose special.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.