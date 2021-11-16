Greg Grippo open to using reality television to find love once again

Greg Grippo wants to find love after his break from The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Greg Grippo may not be done with The Bachelorette after his roller-coaster relationship with Katie Thurston.

After Greg’s fall from grace with Katie Thurston and The Bachelorette fans, he understandably took a break from the spotlight and the franchise.

However, Greg has now revealed the door is still open for him to return to The Bachelorette.

Greg Grippo would only return to The Bachelorette on one condition

While speaking with US Weekly, Greg seemed to still believe there was potential to find real love on The Bachelorette since he found a rare connection with Katie while on The Bachelorette Season 16.

Greg shared, “I mean the thing with me is I got to a point that I’ve never gotten with anybody in my life, and it happened on the show. I would only do [The Bachelorette] again if there was somebody I’m genuinely interested in.”

Earlier this year it was rumored that Greg would be the next Bachelor and fans were outraged by the news because they felt Greg was not deserving of the coveted role after his poor behavior with Katie.

It seems Greg is not eager to become the next Bachelor but, according to his statement, he wouldn’t be opposed to taking a page out of Blake Moynes’s handbook and returning to The Bachelorette on the condition that he sees potential with whoever the leading lady will be.

Greg Grippo explores the New York dating scene

Greg took a break from the franchise and spent time finding himself again after his stint on The Bachelorette led to serious backlash and his character and past being called into question.

Greg stated, “I really needed to get back to just finding what was making me happy prior to the show. I’m really in a good spot now.”

Greg is no longer in contact with Katie and he wishes they could’ve left on better terms. After falling in love with Katie, Greg shared that he has now come to terms with the fact that they were not meant to be together and he wished her the best after her split from ex-fiance Blake Moynes.

Now that Greg has put that chapter behind him, he is getting back into the dating scene in New York City.

Plenty of Bachelor alumni reside in NYC so perhaps Greg will find a love connection with a past contestant from the franchise, as he clearly desires to find his person and start a family soon.

Greg shared, “I’m definitely in a place where I feel I’m ready to find my person. Everyone in my family has found their person, everyone has three kids now, you know. I would never put any pressure on anybody or try to force anything, but I’m definitely open to it.”

As his love journey evolves, Greg appears open to various avenues of finding love, including returning to The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.