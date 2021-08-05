Greg Grippo accused of faking fight with Katie Thurston for The Bachelorette cameras

Greg Grippo has been accused of faking his fight with Katie Thurston for The Bachelorette cameras. Pic credit: ABC

It was the fight that rocked Bachelor Nation, but was it all fake?

Greg Grippo is being accused of faking his fight with Katie Thurston for The Bachelorette cameras.

Some viewers believe there was no way the New Jersey native could have flipped his nice-guy personality so quickly to someone who was accused of gaslighting the show’s lead in his final moments on the August 2 episode.

It was particularly shocking to viewers who felt that Greg was the guy for Katie after they had a wonderfully romantic Hometowns experience. Greg showed Katie the best the East Coast had to offer.

This was followed by an equally good time with Greg’s family, where Katie learned how happy they were to see him so happy for the first time since his father passed.

At the close of the episode, the persona Greg maintained throughout the season, as a dependable, sensitive man, appeared to fade away as he provoked a fight with Katie after she did not appear to give him the validation he wanted in their relationship with one week left in the competition.

Greg Grippo was accused of the faking fight

Viewers of The Bachelorette took to Twitter after the show ended and for days thereafter and discussed the events that led to Greg storming off the set and Katie asking for a flight to be booked home.

While some sympathized with Greg’s actions, others believed both parties were at fault in the events leading to the showdown.

There were even more members of Bachelor Nation who accused Greg of faking the fight for the cameras.

“I knew Greg Grippo was acting after his terrible monologue. I’m a casting director and have seen hundreds of actors indicate their way through a monologue. He was faking. And is also a b***h,” penned one follower.

“We finally see his acting lessons in use,” claimed a second fan.

Is Greg Grippo an actor?

The Sun reported on August 3 that before his appearance on The Bachelorette, Greg worked as an account manager at Mondo, a national marketing staffing agency.

Before his Bachelorette days, Greg reportedly pursued an acting career and attended The William Esper Studio between 2017 and 2019.

Before his episodes began to air, Greg reportedly deleted evidence from his social media accounts that connected him to his time as a student at the New York City-based acting conservatory.

“Greg thought he could pull a fast one on the audience by just not acknowledging he’s a trained actor and pretending to be some marketing guy,” an insider said to The Sun. “I don’t think he has the purest intentions going on the show… it just doesn’t add up.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.