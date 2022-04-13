Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi lashes out at Lala Kent once again, calls Pump Rules star ‘trash’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was bashed on social media by former Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Pic credit: Bravo

When it comes to picking sides in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s breakup from film producer Randall Emmett, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has clearly made her choice.

The Shahs of Sunset alum has consistently had Randall’s back since his split from Lala in October 2021. Although GG made a brief appearance during the last season of Vanderpump Rules when she showed up in support of Lala’s Give Them Lala Beauty launch party, it seems these days she’s happy to bash Randall’s ex at a moment’s notice.

In her latest criticism of Lala, GG took to social media to call Lala out on her recent guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and bash her reaction to one of Andy’s questions.

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi shades Pump Rules’ Lala Kent after appearance on Watch What Happens Live

After tuning into the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live which featured guest appearances by both Lala Kent and Summer House’s Mya Allen, GG took to Twitter to throw shade at the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

Refusing to mince her words, GG went for the jugular in her tweet to Lala. Not only did she criticize Lala’s outfit choice for the evening, but she resorted to hitting below the belt and insulting Lala too.

“Hey Lala u didn’t look your best on @BravoWWHL the other night but we can talk fashion later. I’m curious to know why when @Andy asked if we were ever friends u called me a fan & started to laugh,” GG wrote.

“Is it funny if someone’s a fan of yours? Or are your fans funny for liking trash?” she concluded.

Pic credit: @golnessagg/Twitter

This isn’t the first time Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi attacked Lala Kent

GG’s latest attack on Lala isn’t her first. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, GG lashed out at Lala in December 2021 when she told the mother of one to “stop complaining” about her breakup with Randall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Again taking to Twitter at the time, GG not only told Lala to stop complaining but also blamed her for the catastrophic failure of her relationship with Randall. According to GG, after reading an article where Lala explained she didn’t see the signs of trouble and ignored many red flags in her relationship with Randall, Lala was to blame since she should have done something about the “red flags” in their relationship.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” GG wrote.

Pic credit: @PageSix/Instagram

She continued, “Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s**t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”

Interestingly enough, in her latest social media post about Lala, GG opted not to tag the Bravo star and Lala has yet to respond to the hate. Maybe GG doesn’t truly want to go head to head with Lala after all?

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.