Gold Rush star Jesse Goins dead at 60 after suspected heart attack on set

Jesse Goins has passed away at the age of 60. The news of his passing comes just one day after he was found unresponsive while on the Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine set.

Details surrounding his cause of death have not been revealed, but a heart attack is suspected.

What happened to Jesse Goins?

The Gold Rush spinoff is reportedly filming in Colorado right now. Jesse Goins was found unresponsive outside of the gold room where he spent much of his time. Unfortunately, despite attempts to save his life, he passed away.

According to TMZ, Jesse may have passed away due to a heart attack, though his cause of death has not been confirmed. At 60, Jesse still had a lot of life ahead of him.

In the coming days, a cause of death will likely be made available, though a heart attack is a likely culprit.

Gold Rush and Jesse Goins

Discovery and Gold Rush fans will know who Jesse Goins is right away. He has appeared on 15 episodes of the spin-off, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mines.

He worked as a gold miner and gold room operator alongside Dave Turin and the two built quite a relationship during their time together.

Nathan Clark, who also worked alongside Jesse on Gold Rush: Dave Turnin’s Lost Mines, paid tribute to him on social media. He said, in part, “I’m truly lost for words right now. We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid’s future. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Love you brother!”

I’m truly lost for words right now. We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid’s future. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Love you brother! Jesse would give up his meal for the man next to him that was not as hungry. #dtlm #goldrush pic.twitter.com/hBkQyKuM4q — Nathan Clark Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (@GoldRushNathan) August 19, 2020

Jesse was last on television back in May when he appeared in an episode of Gold Rush: Dave Turnin’s Lost Mine. The franchise lost an important member of their team. He was dedicated to the job as proven by where he was found unresponsive.

He left an impact on the reality television world and the people he met because of it. Jesse Goins leaves behind a wife and a slew of heartbroken co-stars, production crew, and fans who enjoyed seeing him on the screens while watching Gold Rush and the various spin-offs.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine is on hiatus and is expected to return to Discovery early in 2021.