Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 19 recap: Rick Ness’ high stakes gamble puts him at odds with his crew

As Gold Rush Season 15 nears its conclusion, concern rises among the miners who are racing against time to hit their gold targets.

Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Kevin Beets each face their own set of obstacles that threaten to derail their season goals.

With equipment failures, risky investments, and dwindling pay dirt, every decision they make carries heavy consequences.

Schnabel is forced to take drastic measures to offset financial losses, while Ness’ high-stakes gamble puts his crew at odds.

Meanwhile, Beets fights to prove himself as a first-time mine boss, battling mechanical failures and a dwindling pay supply.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With just weeks left in the season, the miners must push harder than ever to strike gold.

Parker Schnabel faces serious financial trouble

Parker Schnabel’s Dominion Creek claim has been a major disappointment this season, yielding far less gold than he anticipated. With his operation struggling, Schnabel made the tough decision to sell some of his equipment to fellow miner Brian McCaughan.

The usually shrewd negotiator found himself in a vulnerable position, allowing McCaughan to secure deals at bargain prices, an indicator of Schnabel’s financial difficulties. Foreman Mitch Blaschke also expressed concern as sluicing at the Long Cut approached its end, leaving the Roxanne wash plant at risk of an early shutdown.

In a desperate bid to salvage the season, Schnabel turned to an old tailings site, hoping to uncover overlooked gold. However, test results were discouraging, forcing him to reconsider his next move.

Despite these struggles, the weekly weigh-in brought a glimmer of hope. The three wash plants, Big Red at the Bridge Cut, Big Bob at Sulfur Creek, and Roxanne at the Long Cut, combined for a total haul of 449.10 ounces of gold worth over $1.1 million.

This brought Schnabel’s season total to over 5,000 ounces, with just over a month left to hit his revised 8,000-ounce target.

Rick Ness takes a risky gamble at Vegas Valley that backfires

Rick Ness and his crew took a bold risk at Vegas Valley, investing nearly $1 million of their profits in hopes of doubling their return.

His plan to extend the cut by 60 feet was met with resistance from his crew, who believed there was enough pay dirt available.

Despite their concerns, Ness pushed forward with the expansion, but problems arose almost immediately.

A thick layer of sloppy clay caused heavy machinery to sink, leading to costly delays. Operator Kyle Lawson’s rock truck became stuck, requiring rescue, and Buzz Legault’s truck suffered the same fate soon after.

Realizing the setback was costing them valuable time, the crew approached Ness to reconsider his decision.

Acknowledging the mounting issues, Ness ultimately agreed to abandon the extension and focus on processing the paydirt already on hand.

Panning results later revealed promising signs of gold, allowing the team to shift focus toward stockpiling pay and moving the Monster Red wash plant to Vegas Valley.

Kevin Beets battles equipment failures and time

First-time mine boss Kevin Beets set a season goal of 1,000 ounces, determined to step out from the shadow of his father, veteran miner Tony Beets. However, challenges continued to mount as his only working excavator suffered a breakdown due to starter motor issues.

Smoke billowed from the machinery, forcing foreman Brennan Ruault to respond with a fire extinguisher. Kevin, who had previously replaced the starter motor earlier in the season, had to spend four hours fixing the issue before operations could resume.

His crew had already mined three acres of the Links Cut and opened a two-acre extension, racing to strip another three acres to ensure they had enough pay dirt for the remainder of the season.

A promising development came when Brennan panned gold at the extension site, uncovering decent-sized flakes that could provide the boost they needed.

At the weigh-in, Beets’ team brought in 159.05 ounces, worth nearly $400,000, bringing them just under halfway toward their goal. Though time is running out, Beets remains hopeful that the extension will be enough to help him reach his 1,000-ounce target.

With the season nearing its end, every miner faces critical decisions that could make or break their success.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.