Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 16: Parker makes a land grab as Rick Ness makes a daring play at Duncan Creek

In the latest explosive installment of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 16, miners Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness pushed their operations to the limit in a bid for multi-million-dollar gold deposits.

Schnabel continues to expand his mining ventures in a bid to make his investment pay off as he struggles to meet his target for the season.

The episode showcased dramatic shifts in strategy, from Schnabel’s acquisition of new territory to Ness’ risky investment in unproven ground, all against a backdrop of high-pressure deadlines and unpredictable challenges.

Also in the episode, Kevin Beets, who chose to branch out from his father, Tony, has faced a string of challenges since the season began.

Despite the setbacks, his operation at Scribner Creek has finally started sluicing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With nearly $2 million of his own savings invested in the venture, he remains determined to reach his goal of 1,000 ounces this year.

Parker Schnabel goes for a risky strategic expansion

For Schnabel, the episode kicked off with a decisive move to secure additional land, including the promising Sulfur Creek area.

Initially, the move appeared to be paying dividends as his crew began working on pre-stripped ground designed for fast gold recovery.

However, the action didn’t stop there. With his mind always several steps ahead, Schnabel devised a new plan to push upstream, eyeing an untouched expanse of red gravel in the middle of the cut, a spot he estimated could hide upwards of $1.5 million in gold.

To execute the plan, he called on Tyson Lee to help relocate the wash plant, Big Red, while new crew member Cole Anderson tackled some of the more arduous tasks.

Despite a few nerve-wracking moments, including close calls with heavy machinery like a loader that nearly slipped off the ground, the crew successfully positioned Big Red in its new spot.

However, technical setbacks emerged when a critical hopper feeder tail drum failed, leaving the operation at a standstill for two days until a replacement arrived.

Undeterred, Schnabel’s team managed to get the wash plant operational before the night shift arrived.

In a strategic pivot, Schnabel adjusted his season goal from 10,000 to 8,000 ounces, setting the stage for long-term success by laying the groundwork for next season’s operations.

Rick Ness makes a gamble at Duncan Creek

Meanwhile, Rick Ness made a daring play that could define his future at Duncan Creek. Facing the looming threat of losing his water license, Ness wagered 400 out of the 900 ounces produced from Rally Valley on a new cut dubbed Vegas Valley.

The potential payoff? A windfall of up to $2 million—or nothing at all. Ness’ crew was locked in a race against time, tasked with moving 160 feet of overburden while striving to hit an ambitious target of 230 truckloads per day.

Efficiency was paramount. The operation was meticulously orchestrated, with truckloads carrying overburden downhill and rock trucks climbing uphill to cut fuel costs.

The crew encountered several setbacks, including a frightening moment when a 34-ton truck flipped near a steep drop. Quick thinking and the deployment of a 460-ton excavator helped right the vehicle, avoiding what could have been a disastrous delay.

In another incident, Ryan Kent discovered mechanical issues with a truck’s drop box, a problem that cost Ness $35,000 in repairs and required crane assistance.

Despite these hurdles, Ness’ team managed to exceed their target by hauling tons of dirt in just over two weeks, with more challenges ahead before they could begin profitable extraction.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.