Gleb Savchenko reveals he needs ‘break’ from DWTS co-stars

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has a busy schedule, which includes touring and many different performances.

The 40-year-old has appeared in 11 seasons of DWTS with partners, including comedian Nikki Glazer, singer Lauren Alaina, and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Gleb last partnered with actress Mira Sorvino to compete in Season 32, which finished airing in late 2023.

While Gleb and Mira finished 10th amongst the competitors, it still involved countless hours of practice and performing for the show.

Following the season, the DWTS pro worked in two other events, including the DWTS Live 2024 Tour, which started earlier this year.

That event featured Gleb with many of his co-stars from the dance competition show, and based on recent comments he’s had a bit too much of them for now.

Gleb on the situation with his DWTS co-stars: ‘We don’t want to see each other’

In recent remarks, Gleb Savchenko spoke about how he and his castmates wrapped up the DWTS Live 2024 Tour this past March.

According to Gleb, they’re getting a necessary bit of space after participating in the multi-city tour schedule.

“I’m in touch with them. We just finished a month ago, so we all want a little break,” he told The U.S. Sun.

“We were stuck on one bus for four months altogether, so we don’t want to see each other, but we still connect,” Gleb shared.

Part of connecting was Gleb inviting DWTS friends to watch him at his other big event, hosting Chippendales in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Ezra Sosa reportedly attended in support of their friend and co-star.

The DWTS Live 2024 Tour lasted from January 11 until March 26, traveling around the country and into Canada for one show. New York City, Boston, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Los Angeles were among the many tour stops.

Not long after wrapping up that gig, Gleb hosted Chippendales in Las Vegas, which isn’t as grueling but includes several weeks of performances.

As of this writing, it’s unknown which dancers will return for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 or its fall premiere date. ABC’s Good Morning America typically reveals the lineup of celebs and professional dancers.

Gleb appeared in Season 32 alongside other dance pros, including newcomer Rylee Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, and Peta Murgatroyd.

While Gleb does not know his DWTS status for the upcoming season, he indicated he has no plans to leave the show to participate full-time in the Chippendales show.

“I don’t think I would leave Dancing With the Stars to do Chippendales, but I would do both,” he told The U.S. Sun.

He previously told E! News that he was “excited” when he got the call to become the latest celebrity to appear at the Chippendales event, mentioning other friends, including Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, had hosted.

The limited-engagement event started for Gleb last month and continues at the Rio Las Vegas through May 12. The Chippendales will then tour the East Coast, performing in Tampa, Florida, later this month and Atlantic City, New Jersey, in July.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.