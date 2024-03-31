DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko says show will ‘get a facelift’ ahead of Season 33

Changes could be on the way for Dancing With the Stars, as professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, the show will get a “facelift.”

The Season 33 cast will be announced in the coming months, with only a few familiar faces already confirmed to return.

Viewers should expect to see host Alfonso Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough back on DWTS, per The Sun.

However, it is unknown which celebrities and professional dancers will participate in the new season.

Even Gleb admitted he’s uncertain if he’ll be called back following his appearance in Season 32.

Along with that, he suggested that the show will undergo some changes in the future.

Gleb is hopeful to appear on Season 33 and other DWTS seasons

In a recent interview, Gleb said he hopes to get called back for ABC’s dance competition series.

“We just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up, and hopefully, I’m back as a pro,” he told The Sun, adding, “I love the show. I love to dance. I still have a few more seasons in me for sure.”

The 40-year-old Russian-American dancer has appeared in 11 seasons of the American show. He first competed as a pro dancer in Season 16, where he and his partner, reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, were eliminated second.

He didn’t return to the show until Season 23. However, he’s competed every season since then, with his best finishes coming in Seasons 28 and 31.

During those DWTS installments, Gleb finished fourth place, behind singer Lauren Alaina and drag queen Shangela from reality TV. However, he’s still looking to win his first Mirrorball Trophy.

Gleb said a ‘facelift’ is coming for DWTS

While speaking with The Sun, Gleb also commented about potential changes for the Dancing With the Stars cast.

“A friend of mine just said it to me yesterday, ‘The show will definitely, at some point, get a facelift,” he told the media outlet.

“And facelift, meaning it has to be updated with maybe dancers or whatever. But I’ll tell you one thing, even though I’m 40 years old, I don’t look like I’m 40,” Gleb said.

In Season 32, Gleb partnered with actress Mira Sorvino, and they finished 10th overall. The Mirrorball Trophy went to Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, with singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach finishing in second.

Over its 33 seasons, the show’s cast has undergone significant changes. There have been 50 professional dancers, five judges, and three hosts.

The show’s panel of judges originally consisted of Len Goodman, Carrie-Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Former professional dancer Julianne Hough joined the panel for five seasons.

Julianne’s brother, fellow pro dancer Derek Hough, became a full-time DWTS judge in Season 29 and has remained on the panel with Inaba and Tonioli after Goodman’s passing. In Season 33, the Mirrorball Trophy was renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in his honor.

Regarding the show’s hosts, Tom Bergeron began hosting in Season 1 and continued until Season 28. Model Tyra Banks then hosted for three seasons, with her Season 32 co-host, Ribeiro, becoming the show’s host this past season.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for 2024 on ABC and Disney+.