DWTS’ Julianne Hough lands role in monster movie with Christian Bale and Penelope Cruz

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough revealed she’s “thrilled” about her upcoming role in a starstudded monster movie.

Hough, who co-hosts DWTS alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, will appear in The Bride!

The new Warner Bros film from actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal will be part of the Frankenstein lore.

The film stars Academy Award winners Christian Bale and Penelope Cruz, five-time nominee Annette Bening, and Gyllenhaal’s husband, actor Peter Saarsgard.

Hough shared the announcement as a screenshot of a Deadline report on her Instagram page.

“I could not be more thrilled about joining this spectacular cast alongside the exceptional writer and director @mgyllenhaal – you all are not ready for this magic… WOW! 🤩,” Hough said in her caption.

What is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! about?

According to Deadline’s report, The Bride! will feature the story of the monster Frankenstein as he travels to Chicago in the 1930s for Dr. Ephronius’ help to create a companion.

However, things go awry when they bring a murdered woman back to life, and she becomes the Bride. In addition to romance, it leads to other things, including police involvement and radical social change.

In 1935, Mary Shelley’s classic character Frankenstein searched for a companion in the black-and-white film The Bride of Frankenstein, directed by James Whale and starring Boris Karloff. In 1998, the Library of Congress chose to have the movie preserved at the National Film Registry.

Recently, Frankenstein-themed films have seemingly become popular. This year’s Academy Award winner for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things, which featured a sci-fi tale similar to Frankenstein about a resurrected woman.

In addition, the comedy horror film Lisa Frankenstein, released last month, featured a spin on the Frankenstein’s Bride theme.

The Bride! is Gyllenhaal’s follow-up to 2021’s The Lost Daughter, which received three Academy Award nominations. The film is expected to be released in IMAX on October 3, 2025.

Hough is adding to her growing TV and movie resume

Hough has been a professional dancer, judge, choreographer, and co-host at ABC’s Dancing with the Stars since 2007. She won as a pro dancer during two seasons with Olympic ice skater Apolo Ohno and F1 racecar driver Helio Castroneves.

Hough’s also no stranger to acting. She’s appeared in multiple roles, including 2010’s Burlesque, 2011’s Footloose, and 2012’s Rock of Ages, which starred Tom Cruise. In addition, she was part of Fox’s Grease Live!, which won an Emmy.

Hough’s role in The Bride! remains unknown as of this writing. Ahead of the new monster movie, she’s expected back as co-host of DWTS this September, but details about Season 33 have yet to arrive.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for September 2024 on ABC and Disney+.