Michael Strahan gets extra inspired by Emma Stone’s GMA appearance: ‘How lucky are we’

Michael Strahan was fired up after Emma Stone’s appearance on the set of Good Morning America.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was back in the studio after missing Monday’s episode due to being on the West Coast with his NFL on Fox colleagues for playoff game coverage.

Co-anchors Robin Roberts, who returned Monday after missing last Friday’s episode, and George Stephanopolous were also with him on Tuesday’s GMA.

Stone was there to discuss her Oscar-nominated film Poor Things, and she also got the opportunity to reunite with another Hollywood star at GMA.

Bryce Dallas Howard appeared on GMA to promote Argylle, her new movie, with a star-studded cast that includes Henry Cavill, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryan Cranston.

While those projects might have been exciting for them to discuss on the show, the two friends were more excited about seeing each other at the same location.

Emma reunited with a ‘bestie’ on GMA

Emma Stone is shown rushing across the set to hug Howard in a video clip shared on the GMA Instagram. The two actresses spun around and yelled a bit about their reunion.

“I was so excited to see you,” Stone told Howard, who returned the sentiment.

The two actresses then moved to the side and posed for several photos.

They previously appeared in the critically acclaimed 2011 film The Help. In addition, they’ve each held similar roles as Gwen Stacy, the love interest of main character Peter Parker, in the Spider-Man films.

Howard first played Gwen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, which starred Tobey Maguire as Parker/Spider-Man. Stone appeared as Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man movies in 2012 and 2014, which starred Andrew Garfield as the main character.

Strahan was inspired by Stone and Howard’s moment

Strahan joked about seeing Stone and Howard’s on-set reunion. A video clip shared on his IG page shows the former New York Giants defensive player rushing over to hug a man working on the set.

Strahan continued hugging him and spinning around to playfully mock Stone and Howard before laughing as he let the guy go.

“Inspired by you both,” he told Stone as he approached and greeted the actress with a hug and kiss.

Strahan’s on-set antics had others in the background laughing, so it seemed to be all in good fun. He later interviewed the actress alongside his co-anchors.

Strahan gushed over Stone: ‘How lucky are we?’

Stone spoke to Roberts, Strahan, and Stephanopoulos about her role in the film Poor Things.

“How lucky are we?” Strahan asked at the start of the segment, adding, “Actor, producer, and Oscar winner Emma Stone is nominated again.”

She’s an Oscar nominee this year for Best Actress for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, the main character in a sci-fi comedy about discovering life for the first time after being brought back from the dead.

She’s also an Oscar nominee since the movie was nominated for Best Picture, and Stone was on the production team. She discussed the difference between being involved in a movie as a producer versus acting in it.

Stone won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for La La Land in 2017. She’s also received nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Birdman and The Favourite.

She’s considered a favorite to win Best Actress again at the upcoming Academy Awards, as she’s already won Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards.

It’s unknown if Strahan will ever be among Oscar nominees, although he appears in a brief cameo role in The Underdoggs. The new exclusive Amazon Prime Video film stars Snoop Dogg. The film’s production companies include SMAC Entertainment, which Strahan co-founded.