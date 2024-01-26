Michael Strahan calls out TV co-star: ‘Probably the best acting job he’s done’

Michael Strahan isn’t averse to throwing a jab at a colleague, especially on the set of one of his favorite shows.

The 52-year-old appears regularly on Good Morning America, where he’s had playful banter with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and others.

Before landing on GMA, he started with Fox NFL Sunday to help present pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage.

On the NFL program, his friends and co-analysts include Curt Menefee, Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long.

A recent episode of Fox’s show featured hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, who stars in the new Amazon Prime movie The Underdoggs.

Since the movie is about football and Strahan has worked with Snoop before, it’s no surprise the Fox NFL crew appears in the film.

Strahan called out his TV colleague’s performance

Snoop Dogg was on the set of a recent NFL on Fox show as the crew covered the last playoff games in the league. Show hosts Menefee, Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski appeared in the segment with him.

During his appearance, Snoop briefly promoted his movie The Underdoggs, which will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday. Menefee introduced a clip from the movie he said was filmed at the NFL on Fox set.

It featured Snoop’s character, wearing a suit and sunglasses, seated at the NFL on Fox desk next to Strahan, Long, and Bradshaw.

“Welcome to the Fox family, man,” Strahan says in the clip as he pats Snoop Dogg’s character on the shoulder.

The word “family” triggers memories for Snoop’s character as he thinks about the kids he was working with as a coach and other moments.

“Ha, family,” he says, bringing confused looks to the Fox NFL guys’ faces.

“I’ll be right back,” Snoop’s character says as he gets up and walks off the set.

“Hey, I told you we shouldn’t have hired him,” Long says.

“I never liked his a** when he played, and I sure as hell don’t like him now,” Strahan says.

“Why don’t we take a quick commercial break,” Menefee says, with a surprised Strahan realizing they were still live.

“Oh, that was all on camera? I wouldn’t have said all that,” Strahan says as he bursts out laughing.

After the clip ended, Strahan, Snoop, Gronkowski, and Menefee laughed about the joke. Snoop told Gronk that “Michael doesn’t like wide receivers,” referring to his character in the film.

“That’s probably the best acting job Howie Long has done since Firestorm,” Strahan joked, with Snoop chuckling.

They showed Long laughing with Bradshaw and Johnson off to the side where the others were on camera.

Long was the main star in Firestorm, a 1998 action film about a firefighter attempting to save individuals trapped in a forest fire set up by the lawyer of a convicted killer who escaped from prison with other inmates.

It’s all love between Strahan and his Fox colleagues, as he recently shared with Tom Brady it’s his “favorite thing” since he retired from the NFL.

Snoop also has TV game show ties with Strahan

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has appeared on many TV shows, including game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud with Steve Harvey, and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Five years ago, he appeared on the latter, which Strahan hosts. In a clip that surfaced on YouTube, Snoop is the celebrity guest giving clues to one of the contestants.

They chose a category in which he had to describe pop musicians with over 10 million followers on Twitter.

Snoop got frustrated during the first musician’s name when he gave the contestant the clue, “Jay-Z’s wife,” and he didn’t immediately know the answer.

A bit later, with time running out, the contestant blurted out “Beyonce,” but by then, they were past that one and working to get a different singer’s name. As the buzzer sounded, Snoop faked collapsing over the desk as if he’d had enough.

After Strahan joked about Snoop getting frustrated, he told the duo they were giving him credit for saying Beyonce since it was a correct answer from earlier.

“Thank God,” Snoop said as he clutched his chest.

Snoop, a multi-platinum hip-hop icon, has transitioned into movie and TV roles. In addition to appearing on game shows, he hosted one of his own, The Joker’s Wild, on TBS and then TNT.

Not only was Snoop host, but he served as an executive producer alongside Strahan. The show lasted for several seasons, spanning from 2017 to 2019.

It’s no surprise that Strahan and Snoop have teamed up again for The Underdoggs. It comes to Amazon Prime on January 25 under several production companies, including SMAC Entertainment, which Strahan co-owns, and Death Row Pictures, which Snoop owns under Death Row Records.