Steve Harvey imitates ‘inappropriate’ funeral gesture in response to Family Feud contestant’s answer

Once again, Steve Harvey proved his comedic timing is flawless.

The host of America’s number-one game show, Family Feud, had some fun during a recent episode.

As Steve approached one family’s podium, he asked a contestant named Portia to name “a place a woman goes where it might be inappropriate to wear a push-up bra.”

Portia wasted no time giving Steve her answer, telling the 6′ 1″-tall host, “I’m gonna go with a funeral.”

Immediately, Steve began to chuckle at Portia’s answer, leaning on the podium as her family cheered her on.

Next, Steve tapped into some slapstick comedy as he improvised a scene, pretending to be a woman wearing a push-up bra.

Steve Harvey entertains Family Feud contestants and viewers with his humor

Steve gestured as though he was leaning his chest over someone in a casket at a funeral and teased, “Sure am gonna miss you!”

The 67-year-old father of seven didn’t stop there — he then gestured as though he was grabbing his imaginary push-up bra, eliciting a roar of laughter from the contestants and the crowd.

Unfortunately for Portia, her answer, “funeral,” was not on the board, and there were quite a few Family Feud viewers at home who were shocked that it wasn’t.

Family Feud shared the humorous clip on their official Instagram in a post they captioned, “Where would it be inappropriate to wear a push-up bra?? 🍒🤔🍒 #SteveHarvey: “Sure am gonna miss you!” #FamilyFeud.”

Family Feud fans react to Portia’s answer and Steve’s response

In the comments section, one viewer said of Portia’s answer, “She’s not wrong though.”

“And it WASNT up there ?????” asked a shocked spectator.

Another fan of Family Feud expressed they were “appalled” that Portia’s answer didn’t make it onto the board.

While some griped about Portia’s answer not showing up, others focused on Steve’s comedic talent.

“Imagine family feud without steve harvey,” penned one Instagram user.

Another added a slew of crying-laughing emojis as they “imagined Steve with a push up bra.”

“I can’t w Steve !!!” voiced another fan of the show.

Steve has mixed reactions to Family Feud contestants’ humorous responses

Steve almost always has an entertaining reaction to Family Feud contestants’ answers, but recently, he found himself at a loss for words.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the L’Evate You founder found himself speechless when a Family Feud player gave a risque answer.

When asked to “name something you toss,” the player’s answer was “Toss them drawers!”

Rather than reply with a witty comeback, Steve chucked his cue card to the ground and walked away from the podium in silence.

Earlier this month, Steve had some fun with another contestant when their answer was already on the board, but they didn’t realize it.

Steve teased the contestant, urging them to look up at the board to discover her answer was already there.

In a lighthearted exchange, the contestant told the Family Feud host, “Oh, shut up, Steve!”