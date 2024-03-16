DWTS star Derek Hough calls wife’s return to dance tour ‘strong possibility’ after health scare

Derek Hough has said his wife’s recovery from last year’s health scare is miraculous, and she continues to defy the odds with her recovery.

According to Derek, his wife, Hayley Erbert, could participate in his Symphony of Dance Tour, which resumes next month.

The Dancing With the Stars judge spoke about the “strong possibility” that fans will see Hayley on stage as part of the event.

It would be a significant moment for Derek and his wife, who had a medical emergency back in December 2023, just three months after they got married.

While speaking with E! News, he said he knew his wife was a “strong woman, but really didn’t know how strong she really was until this happened.”

“It’s incredible, and she’s doing better than we’ve ever expected,” he shared before being asked about a potential return to the dance tour.

Hough teases wife’s potential return to dance tour

“You know, there’s a possibility. There really is. There’s a strong possibility. We actually met, dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple,” he shared.

“And now, going out, there’s a completely different intention. I almost need to rename the tour to the ‘Miracle Tour,'” Derek told E! News, adding, “If there’s a moment where she’s gonna be joining us on stage, it’s gonna be unbelievably special.”

The DWTS star didn’t share any specifics about his wife’s return to the tour, such as what date(s) she might appear on stage or in what capacity she’ll participate.

Derek posted tour dates on Instagram, beginning with April shows in Florida. The tour continues into May, with a show scheduled for the 19th in San Diego, California.

Derek launched his national Symphony of Dance tour featuring Hayley in September 2023, with the first show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tour was canceled several months later after Hayley’s medical emergency, and the dates were eventually rescheduled for 2024.

December 2023 brought a scary moment for Derek and his wife as she collapsed while on the dance tour, resulting in her being rushed to the hospital.

After the incident, Hayley received a diagnosis of a “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.” That resulted in an “emergency craniectomy” to remove a portion of her skull to relieve pressure on the brain.

After part of her skull was removed during that procedure, a later surgery occurred to replace that portion of the skull. The surgeries and recovery have changed Hayley’s life.

In a video update earlier this year, Hayley said she has had “really good days” and “really bad days,” but she is “doing so much better.”

“Truly, there is so much progress every day, and I’m so grateful for that,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for 2024 on ABC and Disney+.