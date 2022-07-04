Girl Named Tom announces canceled shows following serious illnesses

Girl Named Tom with Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Girl Named Tom has not had the easiest road since they won The Voice in Season 21.

The siblings in the band – Josh, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty – had to win the competition, knowing their father was dying at home.

They rushed home after the win and were by his side when he died, succumbing to cancer.

However, the trio said he was their biggest fan, and they continued working on making their musical dreams come true, writing music and performing in concerts.

However, a recent post showed that their dreams hit another stumbling block when they had to cancel a series of concerts due to a serious illness.

Girl Named Tom cancels shows after illness scare

Bekah released an Instagram video explaining that Girl Named Tom had to cancel a series of shows because all three contracted COVID-19.

“Covid hitting us hard.,” Bekah wrote in the caption. “Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you.”

In the video, she said, “I just want to thank everyone for understanding that we are humans, we’re not machines – that COVID was trying to catch us for a really long time, and we were dodging, but now it finally caught us and I feel terrible.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Yeah. It’s hit me really hard,” she continued. “I’m praying my brothers don’t get hit quite as hard. But we’re taking care of each other as best we can, and we love you guys. We will be back.”

The Voice reveals return date

Who will follow Girl Named Tom as the next winner on The Voice? Fans will start to see the new hopefuls on September 19, as NBC announced the release date for the new 22nd season.

This season, The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday nights, with Monday a two-hour episode and Tuesday a one-hour episode.

However, there will be a huge difference as Kelly Clarkson, who coached Girl Named Tom to their big win, has left the show – at least for now.

Kelly said she is taking time off from work to spend more time with her kids following her divorce.

Taking her place is Gwen Stefani, who is returning after a one-year break, and Camila Cabello, who is replacing the departing Ariana Grande.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return on Monday night, September 19, at 8/7c on NBC.