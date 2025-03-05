Gino Palazzolo unveils bald head for first time on TV and 90 Day Fiance fans beg him to ditch the hats

Gino Palazzolo willingly baring his bald head isn’t something 90 Day Fiance fans thought they’d ever see.

The Michigan native is known for wearing hats, his signature style to disguise his mostly hairless head.

Gino is so self-conscious about losing his hair that he doesn’t even remove his hats during intimate moments.

Gino’s estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda, has begged Gino to remove his hats for years to no avail.

The only time 90 Day Fiance fans have seen Gino without a hat is when Jasmine posted a candid photo of him asleep in bed, seemingly unaware that she was snapping his picture and sharing it online.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But Gino bared it all on camera during a recent episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets for the first time.

Gino and his castmate, Josh Weinstein, recently filmed a segment together, and an unexpected turn of events took place.

The clip was shared to @90dayfiance’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, ‘Are we interrupting something…”

Gino willingly exposes his bald head on air

“Do you wanna see if my head is like a baby’s bottom, huh?” Gino asked Josh.

Josh replied, “Hmm… I would love to feel your bald head, Gino.”

As he willingly removed his hat, Gino told Josh, “Okay. Go ahead.”

Amazingly, Gino’s bald head was on display for the world to see in all its glory.

After watching the video, 90 Day Fiance fans admitted they prefer Gino without his hats.

In the comments section, Instagram users praised Gino’s bravery—even for only 13 seconds.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers prefer Gino without his hats

“Gino that’s the first time I’ve seen your bald head and you look awesome,” wrote @pamgage2204, who begged the 90 Day Fiance star to stop covering his head.

“You look so good old man” their comment continued.

Another Instagram user wrote that Gino looks “f**king great” without his hat.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“He looks better without the freckin hat!!” added a third commenter.

Sharing the sentiment, @bettesclements_ wrote, “He certainly does!”

“Who wants to be with a man that is obsessed with covering his bald head with hats, even in bed?” they continued. “So very weird!”

Gino and Jasmine’s marriage is on the rocks

For 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers, seeing Gino so laid-back on Between the Sheets was quite the opposite of what they’re used to seeing, especially when he’s with his wife.

So far in Season 2, Gino and Jasmine’s marriage is headed for disaster.

Even after working with therapists, the couple hasn’t been able to work through their differences, and they always end up arguing.

Most recently, Jasmine pushed the idea of a polyamorous relationship, or ethical non-monogamy, as she referred to it.

Gino wasn’t okay with the idea, especially after Jasmine took it upon herself to find a man to participate in an open marriage.

Gino accused Jasmine of cheating, and Jasmine complained that Gino was depriving her of sex.

As we know off-screen, the man Jasmine wanted to join their marriage turned out to be Matt Branistarenau, the father of her unborn baby.

So, does that mean Gino agreed to an open marriage?

Outside of filming, Jasmine has hinted that she and Gino agreed to a polyamorous relationship with Matt, but it could be a facade to throw viewers off.

With all that being said, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort isn’t over yet, and we have yet to see whether Gino and Jasmine will opt to renew their vows or go their separate ways.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.