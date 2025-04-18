Gino denies Jasmine’s claim they separated 2 weeks after 90 Day: The Last Resort

Gino Palazzolo has found his voice since his split from Jasmine Pineda, and now he’s clapping back at a recent claim.

The 38-year-old has been fielding backlash over the timeline of her latest pregnancy.

The allegations are that she was still with Gino when she got pregnant with Matt’s baby.

Jasmine slammed those claims in a recent video, revealing she and Gino separated two weeks after filming 90 Day: The Last Resort.

She also said it wasn’t until months later that she got pregnant. She also claimed that Gino had long since moved on and was in a serious relationship with another woman.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Gino denied Jasmine’s latest revelation, telling viewers that the truth will be revealed during Part 4 of the upcoming Tell All.

Jasmine Pineda says she and Gino Palazzolo separated two weeks after 90 Day: The Last Resort

Jasmine responded to an Instagram user who asked, “Do you and Matt live together now that baby is here?”

The 90 Day Fiance star told her followers it was a “very complicated” question because the “nature of things is messy.”

That told us nothing and left us with more questions than answers regarding her situation with Matt.

However, the brunette beauty quickly moved on to another topic, Gino.

Jasmine denied criticisms about not staying within the boundaries of their open marriage agreement, noting that things were over between her and Gino once they left the resort.

“Gino and I got separated two weeks after coming back from The Last Resort,” Jasmine revealed.

She continued, “So when I got pregnant, when I conceived Matty, Gino and I hadn’t been together for almost five months, and he was already in a committed relationship with somebody else.”

Jasmine said she doesn’t understand why, at the Tell All, Gino made it seem as if she was still living with him or committed to their marriage when she got pregnant, noting that was far from the case.

Gino says Jasmine’s claims are ‘not true’

Instagram user @realitytvmess shared the video of Jasmine, and Gino swiftly replied in the comments section.

“What she is saying in this video is not true! The truth will play out on the show starting with the next episode, part 4,” commented Gino.

“You have also seen the truth play out on the show, partially to this point. More to come! 💯.”

Pic credit: @realitytvmess/Instagram

Who do you believe in this situation, Jasmine or Gino?

Part 4 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 21, at 8/7c on TLC.