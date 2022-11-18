Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in versatile cutout onesie

Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in a form-fitting onesie. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter recently snagged herself a onesie that’s not only stylish but versatile.

She showed off the outfit on social media, on her main Instagram page, where she donned a sporty look for a day out. Then she styled it differently on her Instagram Story.

Gina first wore the black skintight onesie with a green zippered windbreaker that had long sleeves and drawstrings.

She added white Nike sneakers for what appeared to be a casual day out, and she accessorized the outfit with small gold earrings.

Gina opted for simple makeup with groomed brows, nude lips, and dramatic lashes.

The 38-year-old styled her sleek blonde bob in a side part as she snapped a mirror selfie with one leg slightly raised and a big smile on her face.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stylish in a versatile onesie

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her versatile onesie styled with her green blazer in a post on Instagram.

She posted a few different angles from the photos taken inside her home, including a close-up that showed off her light pink manicure as she held the phone in one hand.

“perfect outfit alert people! daytime mom on the go outfit that transitions to night by adding a heel and blazer 💚,” Gina captioned the post.

However, the mom of three forgot to show how she styled the onesie for nighttime, so she added another image to her Instagram Story.

Gina swapped out the green jacket for a white silk blazer with long cuffed sleeves and side pockets. She also changed her sneakers to a pair of black heels and instantly made the casual outfit ideal for a more dressed-up affair.

“OMG forgot to include the nighttime outfit from my last post,” she wrote. “Most versatile onesie ever.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

She also posted a link to the Free People onesie, which retails for $98 on the website.

Gina Kirschenheiter launches CaraGala skincare

Last season marked the first time that we saw The Real Housewives of Orange County star involved in her own business as she held an event for her skincare brand, CaraGala.

Gina expressed that her desire to create a skincare product came after she made the move from New York to California a few years ago, and the contrasting environment stress had an effect on her skin.

She was “fed up with being uncomfortable and self-conscious” so she took matters into her own hands.

“I was determined to find an uncomplicated, effective skincare solution that made it easy for women to invest time in themselves and deliver the kind of confidence you only get when your skin feels rejuvenated and radiating from within,” explained Gina.

Her line of products addresses skin concerns such as hyperpigmentation, aging skin, as well as blemish-prone and sensitive skin.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.