Gina Kirschenheiter says Heather Dubrow’s karma comment about Noella Bergener’s life was ‘not nice’

New Housewife Noella Bergener and Queen Bee of the OC Heather Dubrow have spent most of Season 16 at each others’ throats. Just when viewers think they might be able to get to a good place, things go downhill almost immediately.

A major point of contention between the two ladies was when Noella accused Heather of physically assaulting a member of production during her infamous sushi party early in the season.

After a heated confrontation in Aspen, Noella and Heather had a war of words where karma was the main topic. The other Housewives also had opinions on the topic and are taking sides.

Gina says Heather and Noella are both at fault

The usual harmless banter between the two ladies took a dark turn when Heather insinuated that Noella’s personal tragedies were a result of her karma. Heather told Noella, “My life’s good. Your karma is already giving you what it needs.” Fans were shocked to see Heather being so vile towards Noella, who is in the middle of a messy divorce from her husband, Sweet James Bergner, and also grieving the death of her estranged father. Heather’s response left fans fuming in disgust.

On an episode of the RHOC: After Show, Gina Kirschenheiter spoke up about the karmic fight between the frenemies. “It’s not nice, but at this point, they’re flinging so much s**t at each other,” Gina said to bestie Emily Simpson. Emily questioned if Heather was saying that Noella was getting her karma from her dad passing away, and Gina answered, “I don’t see Heather referring to her dad passing away. I don’t think anybody would go there, but I don’t know. Obviously, Noella’s not having the best year.”

Noella said while speaking to a friend on the phone about how she interpreted what Heather meant, which was, “All the things going on in your life’ — my divorce and my son’s autism and my f*****g father’s death — she’s like, ‘Maybe that’s your karma,'”

Emily chimed in with her take on the conflict, saying, “I think Heather is classy about it where she just doesn’t comment on it. She just goes through her day and says what she says, and she doesn’t make it a thing.”

She also thinks that Noella’s way of communicating is vastly different than Heather’s. “The problem is that I don’t know what happens, but all the sudden something happens, and Noella, she’ll just throw out a snarky comment out of nowhere, and it’s mean, and it’ll be rude. It happens over and over and over,” Emily reflected.

Why can’t Heather and Noella seem to mend fences?

Gina suspected that Heather was so unbothered by Noella’s remarks and that agitated Noella. “Maybe it just really irritates Noella that Heather gives zero f**ks,” Gina speculated. “That’s her way of dealing with it. Heather, at this point, has said, ‘We don’t get along. We’re different people. That’s okay. I can still exist in a room with all my friends. You can be included. We can still all have fun. I’m just not really going to engage with you, and I’m going to go about my business.’ And I just don’t think Noella is capable of handling that.”

Gina also added that she feels that Noella could view that as being dismissed by Heather, saying, “Maybe it comes out of frustration because she’s being sort of ignored. I don’t know, but she just can’t help herself.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.