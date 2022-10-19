Gina Kirschenheiter in pink suede jumpsuit excited to snap a photo with Chrissy Teigen

Gina Kirschenheiter was excited to meet Chrissy Teigen at BravoCon. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter enjoyed her time at BravoCon over the weekend, and meeting celebrity Chrissy Teigen was the icing on the cake.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a post on social media after snapping a few photos with the pregnant model and exclaimed her excitement after they chatted it up.

Gina was stylishly dressed for the photo-ready moment in a pink suede jumpsuit and strappy mules, while Chrissy showed off her baby bump in a long white dress.

It’s not surprising that Chrissy made an appearance at BravoCon, as she’s made no secret of her love for the Bravo series.

The outspoken celebrity has even talked about the possibility of joining one of the franchises–opting for Miami after claiming the Atlanta women would eat her alive and joking that she wasn’t rich enough to join the Beverly Hills cast.

However, maybe RHOC could also be a good fit for Chrissy now that she’s made friends with Gina, who would no doubt show her the ropes in Orange County.

Gina Kirschenheiter excited to meet Chrissy Teigen

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos on Instagram of her first meeting with Chrissy Teigen. The photos showed Chrissy rubbing her baby bump and smiling for the camera while Gina posed beside her with one hand on her hip.

In another photo, the mom-of-three was caught off guard with a Red Bull in one hand as she got close to the self-proclaimed Housewives fan.

“When u realize @chrissyteigen just said hi to u and u go running over for an aggressive overly excited hug 🤯🤗😂 #chrissystan ❤️,” wrote Gina in her caption.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stylish in a suede jumpsuit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star will have her photos with Chrissy to reminisce on years later.

The 38-year-old has stepped up her style game over the past few years, so it wasn’t surprising that all her BravoCon outfits were top-tier. During her photo op with Chrissy, Gina was clad in a skintight suede jumpsuit in a light shade of pink paired with silver mules.

She accessorized with chunky silver earrings and silver bracelets. Gina styled her sleek blonde bob in waves with one side tucked behind her ear and opted for nude lipstick and dramatic lashes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.