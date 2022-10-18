Gina Kirschenheiter in neon mini dress strikes a pose with Erika Jayne

Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose with Erika Jayne at BravoCon. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter had a grand time at BravoCon over the weekend, and the newly minted fashionista brought her A-game.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos on social media from the event, where she was dressed in a stylish gloved mini dress in neon yellow.

However, she wasn’t the only one that stood out in the striking color. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne matched with Gina in her neon pantsuit as they snapped a photo together.

Gina also snapped it up with several other Housewives, including her besties Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow. The women are currently filming Season 17, with many people eagerly anticipating the show’s return.

Last season fell flat for long-time viewers despite the addition of two newbies, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong, who have both been fired after one season.

Bravo has brought back Tamra Judge to reignite some energy in the flailing franchise, and RHOC fans are hoping it won’t be too long before they see what the women have in store for them.

The cast got together over the weekend to rub elbows with viewers, hardcore Bravo fans, and their fellow Housewives, and Gina was dressed to impress for the big event.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in neon mini dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County star wanted to stand out during her time at BravoCon, and she achieved just that.

In photos shared on her Instagram page, Gina opted for a bright neon ensemble with matching eyeshadow complemented by her sleek blonde bob.

The mom-of-three showed off her long legs in the off-shoulder mini-dress that featured a ruched detail in the front with long gloved sleeves. She paired the outfit with gold ankle boots as she joined the Potomac and Salt Lake City cast on stage.

Gina captioned the Instagram post, “Why fit in when you can stand out ✨.”

Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose with RHOBH star Erika Jayne

Gina ran into controversial Bravolebrity Erika Jayne at the event, and she snapped a photo with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Erika had a similar color scheme in mind for BravoCon when she got dressed–twinning with Gina in a bright yellow two-piece.

The fashion-savvy 51-year-old opted for a loosely fitted silk shirt with matching pants. Her hair was styled in a tight ponytail, and she accessorized the outfit with a silver choker and shimmery earrings.

Erika had her arms around Gina as they posed for a photo in the hallway.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.